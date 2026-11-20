U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed that people must always be involved in military decisions involving artificial intelligence. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this after returning from China.

According to him, the agreement was among the main outcomes of Trump's visit to Asia. Bessent spoke to CNBC after attending the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen.

Human intervention in major military operations

“President Trump and President Xi agreed that people must always be involved in all military decisions made by superintelligence, and that superintelligence must not be allowed to act autonomously in major military actions,” Bessent said.

The U.S. Treasury secretary stressed that the agreement would not be changed by the rivalry between the United States and China over technological leadership. He said the two countries agreed that a major military operation must not begin without human involvement.

Bessent said that American artificial intelligence laboratories must retain their technological edge. In his view, this is the best defense against Chinese models that could be used in cyberattacks.

The agreement places emphasis on human control over the use of artificial intelligence systems for military purposes. Bessent's statement did not make clear whether a written mechanism for its implementation had been agreed upon or whether a specific schedule had been set for further talks.

The chip dispute continues

The statement comes amid restrictions imposed by the United States on China's access to advanced technologies. The U.S. Department of Commerce has taken steps to further restrict access to artificial intelligence chips, including those used in overseas data centers where Chinese organizations can rent computing power.

Bessent said that Nvidia's H200 chips remain the most advanced chips China can purchase under a license. He attributed the weaker interest in them to Beijing's efforts to develop its own solutions.

“They are trying to build their own chips and are probably many years behind,” the secretary said.

Thus, the agreement on human involvement in military decisions exists in parallel with the ongoing technological and trade competition between Washington and Beijing.

Sources: bta.bg