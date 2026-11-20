US President Donald Trump described his relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as excellent. He said the meeting between the three leaders took place in an atmosphere of „tremendous energy“.

Trump said at a press conference that the talks focused on limiting the proliferation of nuclear weapons and the need for cooperation to reduce the nuclear threat. He presented the issue as a shared interest of the three countries.

„We spoke about the need to cooperate in order to stop the spread of this nuclear threat across our entire planet,“ Trump said.

The US president said that the meeting also addressed how to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon. He used strong language regarding the Iranian leadership and stressed Washington's position that Tehran must not have such a weapon.

„In particular, we discussed in detail how to ensure that Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon. They are crazy. We will not allow them to have a nuclear weapon,“ Trump said.

The meeting brought together the presidents of the United States, China and Russia for talks on issues related to nuclear security and international relations. Trump presented the talks as a sign of readiness for engagement among the three major powers, despite their differences.

According to Reuters, the US president also said that reaching an agreement to limit nuclear weapons would be difficult. He nevertheless indicated that he would continue working toward that goal.

Trump's remarks about Iran place nuclear proliferation among the key issues that Washington associates with international security. His comments did not make clear that any specific new agreement or immediate measure on the matter had been announced.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com