Vigenin: The fight against cancer requires clear institutional responsibility

„It is very important to have clear institutional responsibility - who is responsible for what, within what timeframe, how we measure the result. There are many ideas, many initiatives, but ultimately all this needs to work as a system. Without this approach, there will be no results.This was stated by the Bulgarian MEP from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Christian Vigenin, who participated in the discussion dedicated to the development of the Bulgarian National Hub of the Mission Against Cancer. It was held within the framework of the Annual Assembly of the Joint National Oncology Network and the 17th National Oncology Conference SEA 2026. The event brought together representatives of institutions, science, healthcare, education, local government, business and civil society.

Vigenin drew attention to the fact that in Bulgaria the problem is not whether we have good specialists and projects. “The question is whether these efforts are connected in a working system. And I think that is where we can do more”, he recommended. Therefore, according to him, the Bulgarian National Hub of the Mission Against Cancer provides guidance on how to connect science, prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, innovations, and at the same time, with the participation of patients in this system.

The MEP emphasized that European programs can provide funds, knowledge, partnership opportunities, but they cannot replace national responsibility. “Institutions must work with the understanding that each of us is a patient. And the development of the system is for the benefit of the entire society and every additional effort is worth it. Let's not say: "I am not responsible for this", each of us should be able to say: "What can I do, in the position I am in, to make things better?". And that is why we must have clear management of the process, working data, a clear mechanism of interaction that connects science with healthcare, patients and public authorities", Vigenin presented the path to solving some of the problems in the sector.

Kristian Vigenin himself took personal responsibility as a member of the Public Health Committee in the European Parliament to work in two specific directions: "On the one hand, to have more visibility and publicity at both the European and national levels of these problems. On the other hand - to ensure that the money for healthcare will not only be preserved, but will also be increased, that the funds for the European Plan to Beat Cancer will also be guaranteed and will not be redirected, as there were ideas.“ The MEP is already insisting to his European colleagues that healthcare and funding at the European level for the fight against cancer should really be a priority.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/