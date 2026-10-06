New York declares state of emergency over measles

New York Governor Kathy Hokul has declared a state of emergency over the spread of measles in the state and surrounding areas. The decision was made by executive order expanding vaccination and testing options for suspected infections.

As of October 3, the state has 108 confirmed cases of measles. Seven of those are in New York City and 101 are reported in the rest of the state. Since July 15, 92 cases have been identified in 18 rural counties with low immunization coverage.

“No one should get seriously ill or die from a vaccine-preventable disease,” said Kathy Hokul.

The order adds paramedics, emergency medical technicians, pharmacists and midwives to the list of professionals who can administer measles, mumps and rubella vaccines. Nurses are allowed to order tests if the disease is suspected.

Local health officials have administered more than 1,000 doses of the combination vaccine in rural areas of the state. The order requires that all doses administered be recorded in New York or state immunization registries within 72 hours. Vaccination still requires consent from the patient or their legal representative.

The epidemic is also spreading to neighboring Pennsylvania

The measures in New York were taken against the backdrop of a wider spread of measles in the northeastern United States. According to Reuters, Pennsylvania had reported 977 cases and five deaths as of October 2, mainly in rural counties near the New York border.

The state of emergency in New York is in effect until November 4, 2026. Health authorities are continuing contact tracing, laboratory tests and a vaccination campaign in affected communities.

Sources: rbc.ru, investing.com, apnews.com