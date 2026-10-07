Taushanov: Over-hospitalization is a scheme in many places

The over-hospitalization scheme is working in many places in Bulgaria, the chairman of the Management Board of the Bulgarian Association for the Protection of Patients Plamen Taushanov told bTV. He pointed out that this year a case was established in which one patient was hospitalized 25 times between two hospitals.

“This is a scheme that works in many places“, said Taushanov. According to him, there is not enough control in the healthcare system, and the data on frequent hospitalizations should impress the institutions and managements of the medical facilities.

Comment after the action in Plovdiv

Taushanov commented on the Ministry of Interior's action at the University Hospital “St. Georgi“ in Plovdiv, as well as inspections in medical centers in Plovdiv and Karlovo. The case is being investigated for alleged embezzlement of funds from the NHIF through fictitious hospitalizations.

According to the information cited in the material, three medics have been brought to criminal liability. Among them is the head of the rheumatology department at the university hospital, Prof. Mariela Geneva, who is also the dean of the Faculty of Medicine in Plovdiv. The charges and circumstances of the investigation are subject to proof within the framework of criminal proceedings.

42 inspected hospitals are listed

„In 2025, 42 hospitals were inspected“, Taushanov said. He specified that it is not clear whether the rheumatology clinic in Plovdiv was among the inspected medical units.

According to him, the inspected hospitals realized 1 billion euros, and 1 million euros of improperly utilized funds were identified. Taushanov did not specify a specific amount that a doctor could receive from such a scheme.

He also gave an example of a hospital bed utilization rate of 186 percent. According to him, this indicator occurs when patients overlap on the same days, which is a signal for the need for additional control over reported hospitalizations.

“This must stop. Hopefully, the prosecutor's office will do its job better than in previous cases“, Taushanov said.

Sources: novini.bg