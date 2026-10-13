Late-night eating linked to higher liver risk

Eating after dinner or just before bed is linked to a 20–30% higher risk of steatosis and cirrhosis. This is according to an analysis of data on nearly 200,000 people conducted by scientists at Oregon Health & Science University.

Steatotic liver disease, also known as fatty liver, is characterized by the accumulation of fat in liver cells. The study, published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, examines the relationship between meal timing and the risk of liver disease.

The data were collected from three long-term studies

The researchers used information from three large US cohorts – two studies of nurses and one of health professionals. Participants provided self-reported data on their diet and lifestyle, and the researchers compared their dietary habits with recorded cases of steatosis and cirrhosis.

Lead author Robert Villechansky, a hepatologist at Oregon Health & Science University, explains that meal timing may matter regardless of the composition of the menu. “The liver is closely linked to circadian rhythms,” he says.

According to co-author Andrew McHale, a sleep and circadian rhythm specialist, eating at night can disrupt the body’s natural biological clock. This in turn can make it harder to process food and has been linked to metabolic problems, including obesity and diabetes.

The results do not prove causation

The authors emphasize that the study is observational. It shows a statistical link between late-night eating and liver disease, but does not prove that eating before bed itself causes steatosis or cirrhosis. An additional limitation is that the information on dietary habits was self-reported by the participants.

The researchers also note that only a small proportion of people with steatosis develop serious complications such as cirrhosis. Therefore, the results cannot be used as an individual diagnosis or as a stand-alone medical recommendation.

The team is preparing a follow-up clinical study in which eating behavior will be monitored directly. The goal is to determine whether eating earlier actually leads to improved outcomes in people with fatty liver. According to the scientists, larger and longer studies are needed before mealtime can be included in specific medical recommendations.

Sources: medicaleconomics.com