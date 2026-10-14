Bulgarian strain from the Balkan Mountains reached Antarctica

From a spring in the Balkan Mountains to Antarctica – such is the path of the Lactobacillus bulgaricus DWJ1 strain, presented in a new episode of NOVA LAB CARE. The guest of the host Daniela Pehlivanova is Dr. Daniela Petrova – Doctor of Medical Sciences, clinical toxicologist and inventor.

In the conversation, she talks about the connection between the microbiome and human health. According to her, about 3 kilograms of bacteria live in the body, a significant part of which is found in the large intestine. Petrova defines the intestinal environment as an important factor for immunity, sleep and mental state.

The DWJ1 strain was isolated from a mountain spring

Dr. Petrova's team discovered the DWJ1 strain in a spring in the Balkan Mountains. According to the information presented, this is the first strain of Lactobacillus bulgaricus derived from aquatic origin. A US patent has been recognized for it.

Petrova explains that unlike some other microorganisms, Lactobacillus bulgaricus does not remain permanently in the body and must be taken from the outside. She connects the bacteria with the traditional consumption of Bulgarian yogurt and with the interest in the longevity of Bulgarians, shown by the Russian scientist and Nobel laureate Ilya Mechnikov.

Claims about the impact on stress and sleep

In the episode, Dr. Petrova uses the term “psychobiotic“ for probiotic strains, which she believes may participate in the interaction between the intestines, the nervous system and the psyche. She claims that such microorganisms affect the absorption of B vitamins and minerals such as magnesium and zinc, as well as hormones related to stress and mood.

According to her, an American study with Bulgarian participation observed lower aggression, better social adaptation and better physiological sleep in mice that took Lactobacillus bulgaricus. Her team has also studied the DWJ1 strain in patients with post-COVID syndrome, reporting improvements in mood and sleep.

The strain has also been included in the work of three consecutive Bulgarian Antarctic missions. “Sailors taking DWJ1 have almost zero stress levels, much improved physiological sleep and normal cortisol levels“, says Dr. Petrova in the episode.

Potential antitumor effect also mentioned

The conversation also discusses data on the possible influence of Lactobacillus bulgaricus on the immune response and tumor growth. Dr. Petrova points to studies conducted in India with the DWJ1 strain, which she claims show a reduction in tumor growth and the formation of tumor cells.

The publication for the episode does not indicate the number of participants, the names of the scientific publications, or details about the methodology of the mentioned studies. Therefore, the presented results are attributed to Dr. Petrova's statement, and not as a proven medical effect of the strain.

As general recommendations, she points to eating less processed products, choosing clean and regional foods, and moderate exercise. “Every day, let us accept this gift from God that we have – Lactobacillus bulgaricus“, says Dr. Petrova at the end of the conversation.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg