Vigenin: New technologies allow for an individual approach not only to treatment, but also to disease prevention

“Europe has made significant progress in extending human life. The next challenge before us is to help people live longer, but also in good health.“ This was stated by the Bulgarian MEP from the Group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Kristian Vigenin, during a discussion dedicated to personalized prevention and the possibilities for disease prevention. The MEP hosted the event, organized by SME Connect and Competere, and delivered a welcome speech at the opening and closing remarks at the end. According to him, healthcare systems have for too long been focused mainly on treatment after diseases have already appeared, instead of on their prevention.

Vigenin drew attention to cardiovascular diseases, which continue to be the leading cause of mortality in the European Union. Every year, they claim the lives of approximately 1.7 million people and lead to economic costs and losses of over 282 billion euros. Added to this are obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases, which further burden healthcare systems. “These problems cannot be solved through treatment alone. Europe must invest more consistently in prevention, early diagnosis and creating conditions that allow people to lead healthier lives“, the MEP stressed.

According to Vigenin, advances in medical research, digital health and artificial intelligence provide new opportunities for earlier detection of health risks. He noted that each person has different biological characteristics, lifestyle and genetic predispositions, which is why prevention must also take into account individual needs. “The aim is not to abandon universal public health policies, which remain necessary, but to make prevention more targeted, relevant and effective“, he pointed out.

The MEP also highlighted European initiatives in this area, including the European Commission's Safe Hearts Plan, which places emphasis on prevention, early diagnosis and the use of new technologies. Vigenin also pointed out the importance of the European Health Data Space, which can help develop scientific research and use health information more effectively.

At the same time, he warned that new opportunities should not become a privilege only for people who can afford them. “Personalised prevention should be accessible in terms of services and price, and not become a privilege only for those who can pay for it.“ Vigenin also stressed the need to protect sensitive health data, transparency and trust in new technologies. “New technologies should serve people, not the other way around“, he added.

The discussion, moderated by Horst Heitz, Chairman of the SME Connect Steering Committee, brought together representatives from academia, healthcare and the technology sector. Prof. Pietro Paganini, Chairman of Competere, presented the topic “From population-wide approaches to personalized prevention“. The following panel discussion included Prof. Frans Kok, Emeritus Professor of Nutrition and Health at Wageningen University, Dr. Anayansi Masis-Vagas, specialist in nutrition, physiology and neuroscience, Vincenzo Renda, Director of Digital Transformation Policies at DIGITALEUROPE, Jelena Malinina, Director of Innovation and Digital Health at COCIR, and Marco Marcella, Director of Directorate “Digitalisation, EU4Health and Modernisation of Health Systems” at Directorate-General “Health and Food Safety” (DG SANTE) of the European Commission.

As a Member of the European Parliament, Vigenin expressed his readiness to work for closer cooperation between European institutions, medical professionals, researchers and businesses, so that scientific achievements lead to real improvements in people's health.

“Our success will not be measured solely by the technologies we develop or the scientific achievements we achieve. It will be measured by whether more Europeans can avoid preventable diseases, enjoy better health and live longer and healthier lives“, concluded the MEP.

To contact the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/