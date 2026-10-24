First cases of influenza A in our country, vaccines expected

The first cases of influenza A have already been registered in Bulgaria. In the last three weeks, a total of four cases of influenza have been identified - three of type A and one of type B.

In some of the large cities, a decline in acute respiratory diseases has been reported in the last week, probably due to the warmer weather. However, many children and adults continue to seek help at general practitioners' offices.

Fewer cases in Burgas

In the Burgas region, 185 cases have been registered in the last week, compared to 243 in the previous week. Parents bring children with a strong cough and runny nose to a medical center in the city.

„In autumn, the weather gets colder and people gather more indoors. This favors the spread of respiratory infections transmitted by airborne droplets“, said pulmonologist Dr. Zheni Stoichkova.

Among the most common complaints are a prolonged runny nose, increasing cough, fatigue and headache. “There are about 300 viruses that can cause similar symptoms“, said Dr. Petko Zhelyazkov, chairman of the Association of General Practitioners in Burgas.

According to data from the Regional Health Inspectorate in Burgas, samples from two children sent for flu testing were negative.

The flu starts suddenly

Medics point out that the flu is distinguished from many other viral infections by its sudden onset and severe symptoms. High fever, chills, severe fatigue, headache and sore eyes and throat can appear within hours. The cough may develop later, and in the first days the patient often has difficulty getting out of bed.

Doctors warn that complications can affect more than just the respiratory system. “During the first three days of the flu, the risk of myocardial infarction increases eightfold, and the risk of stroke - five to sixfold”, said Dr. Zhelyazkov.

The first vaccines have been delivered

The Ministry of Health announced that the first 150,000 doses of flu vaccines under the national programs for children and adults have already arrived in the country. They are about to be distributed to general practitioners' offices.

Deliveries are still expected in pharmacies. Pharmacists are reporting interest and pre-registrations, but there is currently no specific timeframe for when the vaccines will be available.