More than 115,000 people in Bulgaria live with dementia

About 115,201 people in Bulgaria live with dementia, or 1.72% of the population, according to Alzheimer Europe’s estimate for 2025. The data are part of a European report that uses age groups and United Nations demographic projections. According to information cited by BNT, 55% of those affected receive care at home from family members, while only 7% are accommodated in specialized facilities.

The shortage of places is also being acutely felt in Varna. The residential care center can accommodate 15 people, while 47 are waiting for a 24-hour service that also includes medical care. “There are 47 people waiting for the residential service, which provides 24-hour care, including medical care. There are no people waiting for the Day Center,” said Varna Deputy Mayor Snezhana Apostolova.

Nearly a year of waiting for a family from Varna

Miglena Angelova’s mother has a severe form of dementia. About three years ago, her condition deteriorated and the woman stopped recognizing her daughter. “My mother didn’t recognize me. She confused me with her mother, her sister, the woman who cared for her, and the nurse,” Angelova recalls.

Initially, she registered her mother at the municipal Day Center for Support of People with Various Forms of Dementia. After nearly a year of waiting, the elderly woman was admitted to another center, where she receives round-the-clock care.

According to Angelova, after six months at the center, her mother began recognizing her again. “After six months there, she recognizes me. They reduced the medications for dementia. They give them only when necessary,” she says, describing her personal experience with the care at the center.

Care focused on everyday skills

The service in Varna uses art therapy, play therapy and music therapy. Users take part in walks, shopping, food preparation and other everyday activities.

“The idea is not to focus on what they lack, but to use the abilities they have and develop them,” said Snezhana Apostolova.

For families whose loved ones remain on waiting lists, care often remains entirely home-based. Some of them hire caregivers, which increases the financial burden. According to Alzheimer Europe, Bulgaria still has no national dementia strategy, while the needs identified include more day and residential services, early diagnosis and support for relatives.

Sources: bntnews.bg