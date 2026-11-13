Alarm! Flu vaccine deliveries to pharmacies delayed again

Deliveries of flu vaccines to pharmacies have been delayed again, while the final 300,000 doses under the national programs are already being distributed to general practitioners. People continue to call pharmacies and ask when they will be able to purchase a vaccine.

According to the latest information, cited by Nikolay Kostov, chairman of the Management Board of the Association of Pharmacy Owners in Bulgaria, the quantities intended for the pharmacy network are expected to reach distributors on Monday or Tuesday. After that, another day or two will be needed for them to reach pharmacies.

“There has been another delay,” Nikolay Kostov said.

According to him, the initial delivery deadline was November 13. Kostov called on the Ministry of Health to hold urgent talks with the marketing authorisation holders and request guarantees that the agreed quantities will be delivered in time for the vaccination campaign.

The final 300,000 doses are for general practitioners

The Ministry of Health announced that this week, the final 300,000 injectable flu vaccines under the national programs are being delivered to the offices of general practitioners. They are intended for the free immunisation of children and people aged 65 and over.

With this delivery, the total number of flu vaccines secured under the programs reaches 547,504 doses, of which 500,000 are injectable. By November 12, 108,518 doses had been administered, including 20,484 nasal vaccines.

Immunisations under the national programs are being carried out from the beginning of October until the end of March 2027. Deliveries to pharmacies, however, are intended for the free market, and at present the exact day on which they will be available at each individual pharmacy has not been specified.

The delay in injectable vaccines began as early as the autumn. The Ministry of Health explained that production had been postponed due to changes in the composition of vaccines for the 2026/2027 season and increased demand on the international market. According to the ministry, other countries are also experiencing difficulties with supplies.

Sources: bntnews.bg