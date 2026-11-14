US Loses Status as Country That Eliminated Measles

In 2026, more than 5,400 measles cases were recorded in the US – the highest number in several decades. Five deaths were reported in November alone in the states of Pennsylvania, New York and Wisconsin. They were linked to separate infection outbreaks.

The US received its status as a country that had eliminated measles in 2000, following large-scale immunization campaigns. This meant that there was no continuous local transmission of the virus in the country, although individual cases imported from abroad were possible.

In recent years, however, vaccination coverage among children has begun to decline. The share of children attending kindergartens who are vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella fell from 95.2% to 92.4% over a six-year period.

This is particularly concerning because vaccination coverage of around 95% is necessary to limit the spread of measles. The disease is extremely contagious and can lead to severe complications, especially in young children and people with weakened immune systems.

To regain their lost status, US health authorities must prove that continuous transmission of the virus in the country has been halted for a period of at least 12 consecutive months.

According to The Wall Street Journal, restoring the status could take years. In the meantime, the rising number of cases is calling into question the progress achieved in recent decades in the fight against one of the most contagious infectious diseases.

Source: The Wall Street Journal