634 people donated blood in Varna in one week

634 people voluntarily donated blood at the Regional Center for Transfusion Hematology in Varna between November 7 and 13. The donations provided 286 bags of blood components, which benefited 219 patients in medical facilities in Varna and the region.

“These are 634 acts of humanity, compassion and responsibility for life. We thank all blood donors who showed compassion and gave someone a chance at life,” the Regional Center for Transfusion Hematology in Varna said.

The center added: “Behind every figure stands a human story. Behind every donation there is hope for treatment, recovery and another chance at life.” The Regional Center for Transfusion Hematology in Varna recalled that the need for blood and blood components is constant and does not arise only in the event of serious accidents.

The number of voluntary blood donors during the week under review was more than twice the usual approximately 250 people per week in Varna. The sharp increase followed appeals for help after the serious crashes on the Trakia motorway, following which dozens of people joined blood donation campaigns.

On November 11, the head of the center, Dr. Mirela Kiryakova, said that blood product supplies were stable and that the capacity of the Regional Center for Transfusion Hematology in Varna was practically full. According to her, current needs had been met, but those wishing to help would continue to be accepted.

Dr. Kiryakova urged people who would like to donate blood to plan to do so in a few weeks. According to her, donating at the beginning of December would help maintain the necessary quantities of blood products ahead of the holiday period.

Sources: chernomore.bg, thesite24.net