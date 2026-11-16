COVID-19 cases rise in Varna

Cases of acute respiratory illnesses are rising in Varna, with COVID-19 currently predominant among the infections detected. Flu is still being registered only sporadically, while general practitioners describe the increase in illness as normal for the season.

“There is nothing dramatic about it. It is normal for the season,” said Dr. Nikolay Hristov, chairman of the regional branch of general practitioners.

COVID-19 predominates among tested patients

According to Hristov, patients who agree to be tested often receive a positive coronavirus test result. Such results are also being detected among children in daycare groups.

“There is practically no flu – only isolated cases,” the doctor said. He уточни, че наред с COVID-19 се срещат и други обичайни респираторни инфекции.

The increase in cases coincides with the colder weather and sharp temperature changes typical of this time of year. According to Dr. Hristov, the current course of COVID-19 differs from the severe situation during the pandemic, but people at increased risk should continue to be cautious.

Flu vaccination continues

This year, deliveries of flu vaccines have been delayed, but the quantities under the national programmes for children and people over 65 have already been distributed. In Varna, the vaccines arrived relatively early, and around 80% of the doses received have been administered at Dr. Hristov’s practice.

The vaccination campaign is continuing, and according to the doctor, it is still an appropriate time to get immunised. He points out that the patient should be clinically healthy and not have a high temperature.

As the main preventive measures, Dr. Hristov recommends good personal hygiene, avoiding close contact with sick people, and the use of masks by members of high-risk groups. He also warns against the indiscriminate use of immunostimulants.