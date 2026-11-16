Flu is gaining momentum, A(H1N1) strain dominates

Flu is gaining momentum, and the A(H1N1) strain is currently predominant among confirmed cases. This was reported by Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, on BNT. At the same time, the number of COVID-19 cases is also increasing.

During the latest reported week, around 2,600 cases of acute respiratory infections were registered, compared with 1,600 in the previous week. The incidence rose from 48 to 75 per 10,000 people, while the peak figure during the previous season was 150 per 10,000.

Eight confirmed cases of A(H1N1) in one week

“The incidence of acute respiratory infections is increasing. This is categorical. It is rising quite rapidly. There were 2,600 cases in the previous week compared with 1,600 in the week before that. So we are climbing at a rapid pace,” said Prof. Iva Hristova.

So far, parainfluenza viruses and rhinoviruses are being detected most frequently, but the number of confirmed flu infections is increasing. In the latest reported week alone, eight cases of A(H1N1), two of A(H3N2) and one case of influenza B were identified. During the previous season, the A(H3N2) strain was predominant.

“At present, type A(H1N1) is predominant, unlike last year, when it was A(H3N2),” said Prof. Hristova. According to her, all identified strains are included in the flu vaccine.

COVID-19 is also spreading, with cases almost doubling from one week to the next. Simultaneous infection with flu and coronavirus is possible, but co-infections account for less than 10% of the cases tested, the director of the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases said.

There is still time to get a flu vaccine

Most of the flu vaccines have already been delivered. According to Prof. Hristova, immunisation can still be carried out in time, as it takes around two weeks to build immunity.

“Cases are increasing, but they are still few. Now is an extremely suitable time. It is not too late at all,” she said.

Young children, older people and patients with chronic diseases face a higher risk of complications. Medical attention should be sought if a fever persists, a cough worsens or there is no improvement after the first few days.

Prof. Hristova also commented on the spread of measles. There are around 650 cases in the country. The number is declining in the regions of Vratsa, Pleven and Lovech, but new cases have been registered in Sofia in recent weeks, predominantly among children under five, who in almost all cases have not been immunised.