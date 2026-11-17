Bulgaria ranks first in the European Union for resistance of the bacterium Klebsiella pneumoniae to carbapenems. The rate reached 69% in 2025, said Associate Professor Ivan Ivanov, head of the National Reference Laboratory for the Control and Monitoring of Antimicrobial Resistance at the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

Carbapenems are a group of antibiotics used to treat severe bacterial infections. In Acinetobacter baumannii, resistance in Bulgaria reaches 92%, with higher rates recorded only in Greece and Croatia – around 95%.

Resistance to antibiotics is also increasing in Streptococcus pneumoniae. Over the past five years, resistance to erythromycin has risen from 17% to 41%, while resistance to oxacillin has increased from 11% to 23%.

The problem also lies in prescribing practices

Experts identify irrational use and improper prescribing of antibiotics as the main reasons behind the trend. The World Health Organization recommends that at least 65% of the antibiotics used should belong to the group for widespread use. In Bulgaria, their share is 22% in hospitals and 42% in outpatient care.

„The adoption of clear pharmacotherapeutic guidelines cannot be delayed,“ said Associate Professor Ivan Ivanov.

According to data presented by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the composite antimicrobial resistance index in Bulgaria is 58.6%, compared with a European average of 21.8%.

Experts expect more hospital-acquired infections

Officially registered hospital-acquired infections account for 3.7% of cases in intensive care units in Bulgaria, compared with an average of 7.1% in the European Union. Experts, however, estimate the actual rate in Bulgaria at around 8%. With approximately 1.8 million hospitalisations annually, this would mean more than 144,000 affected patients. This is an estimate, not an officially recorded number of cases.

The measures identified to limit the problem include better reporting of infections, control over antibiotic use and the introduction of practically applicable treatment guidelines.

There is an action plan, but risks remain

Bulgaria now has a National Action Plan to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance for the period 2026–2029. Mandatory electronic prescribing of antibiotics has also been introduced, and reimbursement of medicines for children up to the age of 7 has begun.

Experts warn that among the free medicines for children are antibiotics that the World Health Organization recommends reserving for last-resort cases. They are calling on the National Health Insurance Fund to include a broader range of antibiotics such as amoxicillin and erythromycin in order to encourage the use of medicines from the group for widespread use.

In the European Union, hospital-acquired infections are associated with around 37,000 deaths annually, 16 million lost hospital days and economic damage exceeding €5.5 billion. According to expert estimates, at least half of these infections could be prevented.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg