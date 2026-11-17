For the first time in decades, doctors in the US are warning that babies are being born with measles, the Associated Press (AP) reports. Congenital measles occurs when a pregnant woman passes the virus to her fetus in the womb, which can lead to serious complications and may even be fatal for newborns, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) adds.

From the beginning of 2025 through the end of September of the same year, during major measles outbreaks, 13 cases of congenital measles infection were recorded by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to preliminary data.

“This is an entirely new phenomenon,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

The emergence of the condition is due to declining vaccination rates, which have led to such widespread transmission of the virus that the Pan American Health Organization is expected to officially announce that the US has lost its measles-free status, which it has held since 2000. More than 7,500 measles cases have been recorded over the past two years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are now seeing levels of measles transmission that we have not seen in 30 years,” said Dr. Adam Ratner, a member of the infectious diseases committee of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “When measles is under control, congenital measles is not seen,” he added.

The preliminary case data were disclosed in a public health alert published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) Evidence in partnership with the center led by Osterholm. The alert states that 112 confirmed cases of measles among pregnant women were recorded—almost all of them had not been vaccinated against measles before pregnancy or had an unknown vaccination status.

People acquire immunity against measles by recovering from the disease or by being vaccinated. Before vaccines became available, the highly contagious virus infected a large proportion of the population during childhood. Later, high vaccination coverage provided protection for everyone. A new reality, resulting both from the success of the vaccine and from skepticism toward it in recent years, is leading to the emergence of congenital measles, the Associated Press writes.

The best way to prevent the disease is for women to be vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella with the so-called MMR vaccine before becoming pregnant. This also protects the fetus, as antibodies pass from the mother to the baby through the placenta. The protection may last for several months after birth.

Babies are considered to have congenital measles if they were exposed to the virus in the womb and doctors detect signs of the disease soon after birth. Symptoms include high fever, jaundice and a characteristic rash. Severe complications include pneumonia, encephalitis and a rare condition known as SSPE—a brain disorder that usually develops years after a person has had measles and is almost always fatal, the AP notes.