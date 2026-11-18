The Bulgarian Medical Association will present its position on the draft budget of the National Health Insurance Fund for 2027. At a press conference, the leadership of the professional organization will outline its reservations and criticisms regarding the allocation of funds, as well as the specific demands of the medical profession.

The draft budget provides for an overall financial framework of nearly €5.684 billion. The amount is approximately €427 million higher than the budget for the current year. More than €5.411 billion has been earmarked for health insurance payments, while the health insurance contribution remains unchanged at 8%.

Hospitals account for the largest expenditure

The largest amount in the draft is allocated to hospital medical care – approximately €2.531 billion. The allocation of funds is one of the issues on which the medical profession will present its reservations and proposals.

The draft budget has already been approved at first reading by the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee. In the vote, it received 12 votes “in favor” and 11 “against”. Following the presentation of the Bulgarian Medical Association’s position, parliamentary consideration of the 2027 budget is set to continue.

Sources: nova.bg