When a couple is planning to have a baby, attention is usually focused on age, hormones and overall health. However, it turns out that some completely ordinary habits can also affect the chances of conception. Some of them have been well studied, while for others scientists are still seeking conclusive evidence.

According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), lifestyle can affect reproductive functions, but the impact of individual factors varies. Experts emphasize that not every established statistical association means a proven cause of infertility.

Here are 13 everyday factors that deserve attention

1. Hot baths and saunas

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can temporarily impair sperm quality. The reason is that the testicles function best at a temperature lower than that of the body. For women, ordinary warm showers have not been proven to cause problems with conception.

2. Lack of sleep and night shifts

Irregular sleep can disrupt the circadian rhythm and hormonal regulation. Some studies link night-shift work to menstrual disorders, while insufficient sleep in men is associated with less favorable sperm parameters. However, the cause-and-effect relationship has not been definitively established.

3. Plastic food containers

Bisphenols and phthalates, which are found in certain plastics and packaging, are among the substances being studied for their possible effects on the hormonal system. According to the World Health Organization, some endocrine disruptors may pose a risk to reproductive health. A reasonable precaution is not to heat food in plastic containers that are not designed for high temperatures.

4. Excessive caffeine consumption

Moderate coffee consumption has not been proven to cause infertility. However, some studies have found unfavorable associations with very high caffeine intake. Women planning a pregnancy are often advised to limit caffeine to around 200 milligrams per day.

5. Excessive exercise

Exercise generally improves overall health, but intense physical activity combined with inadequate nutrition can disrupt reproductive functions. In women, this can lead to a lack of ovulation, while in men it can cause changes in sex hormones.

6. Weekend drinking

Chronic excessive alcohol consumption can affect testosterone and sperm production. In women, heavy drinking is also associated with reproductive risks. Experts recommend avoiding alcohol when planning a pregnancy, especially because conception may occur before it is detected.

7. Air pollution

Fine particulate matter and certain chemical pollutants have been linked in observational studies to changes in sperm quality and certain indicators of female fertility. Scientists continue to investigate the extent to which these associations are causal.

8. Perfumes and cosmetics

Some cosmetic products may contain substances with potential effects on the endocrine system. Certain phthalates are among them. This does not mean that daily use of perfume or cream causes infertility, but specialists recommend avoiding unnecessary exposure to substances with established risks.

9. Intimate lubricants

A little-known fact is that some lubricants can reduce sperm motility in laboratory tests. Their effect on the actual likelihood of conception has not been established as clearly. When trying to conceive, it is reasonable to use products labeled as sperm-friendly.

10. Protein powder and sports supplements

Ordinary whey or plant-based protein has not been proven to cause infertility. The risk may come from certain muscle-building products containing undeclared anabolic steroids or hormonally active substances.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that certain bodybuilding supplements may contain dangerous ingredients. Anabolic steroids can seriously suppress sperm production in men and disrupt the menstrual cycle in women.

11. Anti-inflammatory medications

Prolonged use of certain anti-inflammatory medications can affect ovulation. In men, taking exogenous testosterone can significantly reduce or even temporarily stop sperm production. Doctors warn that prescribed treatment should not be discontinued without medical advice.

12. Smoking and secondhand smoke

This is one of the best-studied risk factors. According to ASRM, smoking is associated with faster depletion of the ovarian reserve, earlier menopause and poorer sperm parameters. Secondhand smoke is also undesirable when planning a pregnancy.

13. Constant stress

Chronic stress can affect sleep, sexual desire and hormonal processes. Menstrual cycle disturbances are sometimes observed under severe physical or psychological strain. However, specialists emphasize that stress should not automatically be blamed for difficulties conceiving.

Which habits are actually worth changing?

Reproductive specialists agree that the most practical benefits come from quitting smoking, avoiding anabolic steroids, limiting alcohol, eating a nutritious diet and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

At the same time, there is no convincing evidence that giving up a particular cosmetic product, a cup of coffee or an ordinary protein shake, by itself, increases the chances of pregnancy.

It is also important to consider age. Female fertility declines with advancing age, especially after the age of 35, while age-related changes in men generally occur more gradually.

According to ASRM recommendations, couples should seek medical advice if pregnancy does not occur after 12 months of regular attempts. For women aged 35 and over, this period is shortened to six months, while in the presence of known medical problems, testing may begin even earlier.

Although everyday habits matter, fertility depends on many factors. Therefore, the best approach is not to search for a single “hidden culprit”, but to combine healthy habits with timely medical evaluation.