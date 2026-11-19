The Health Committee of the National Assembly will review at first reading the draft budget of the National Health Insurance Fund for 2027. It provides for more funding for preventive care for children and medical tests.

Under the draft, the NHIF will have €5.6 billion available for expenditure next year. This is an increase of just over 8% compared with the 2026 budget.

The Medical Association Calls for Changes to the Allocation

The Bulgarian Medical Association insists that the draft be revised, as the planned increase in funding for medicines is greater than the growth in funding for medical activities. The organisation is also calling for a meeting with the prime minister.

„We are not twisting anyone’s arm for more money; we are insisting on more order. We insist on respect, better prices and better remuneration based on improved oversight and better order in the healthcare system,“ said Dr Ivan Madzharov.

Health Insurance Contributions Will Also Cover Social Activities

A new element in the draft budget is the lack of a state transfer for assistive devices for people with disabilities and for treatment abroad. NHIF Deputy Governor Zdravko Shushkov said that in 2027 these expenses would be covered by health insurance contributions.

„At the expense of insured persons and their contributions, assistive devices, medical devices, and the treatment of children abroad and in Bulgaria will also be covered in 2027,“ Shushkov said.

Private hospitals opposed this. The Bulgarian Medical Association warned that financing a social activity through health insurance contributions was a violation.

Antibiotics for Children and Diagnostics for Cancer Patients

The draft provides for the NHIF to continue paying for antibiotics for children up to the age of 7. Biomarker diagnostics for cancer patients will also be funded from the hospital care budget.

The mechanism by which these tests will be conducted and paid for has not yet been specified.

Sources: bnrnews.bg