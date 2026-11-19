The first 70,000 doses of flu vaccines for the free market are already in Bulgaria, but have not yet reached pharmacies. Nikolay Kostov, chairman of the Association of Pharmacy Owners, expects this to happen within two to three days.

“Unfortunately, not yet. I assume they will be in pharmacies within two to three days. There is a procedure for releasing the batch, which usually takes up to seven days,” Kostov told BNT.

Another 30,000 doses are expected

The initial delivery period given was between 9 and 13 November, but as of 19 November the vaccines were still unavailable in the pharmacy network. In addition to the first batch, another 30,000 doses are expected, which according to the manufacturer should soon be available on the Bulgarian market.

This will bring the total quantity for the free market to approximately 100,000 doses. According to Nikolay Kostov, this will not be enough because of the high demand. He says that at least another 80,000 doses are needed to meet demand.

Pharmacies are not making lists of people interested

“In fact, there will now be around 100,000, because we expect another 30,000 in about a week. They are clearly insufficient. Roughly speaking, at least another 80,000 doses are needed to meet demand,” Kostov said.

Pharmacies are receiving numerous inquiries but are not making advance lists of people interested in getting vaccinated. The reason is that the available quantities are limited and such lists could create expectations that cannot be met.

By comparison, around 180,000 doses were secured for the free market last year, and all of them were purchased. Now, in the best-case scenario, each pharmacy will receive between 15 and 20 vaccines.

“They are not enough. They were insufficient for us last year as well. Demand exceeded supply,” commented the chairman of the Association of Pharmacy Owners.

Manufacturer: 13 November was an indicative date

The Bulgarian representative of the manufacturing company told BNT that 13 November was not a final delivery deadline but an indicative date within the respective week. According to the company, the exact timing also depends on transportation, which is why the delivery may take place within several days around the initially indicated period.

Nikolay Kostov described the delay as significant. He recalled that last year the vaccines for the free market arrived as early as the beginning of October, while those waiting now include people from at-risk groups.