October 20 - World Osteoporosis Day

On October 20, we celebrate World Osteoporosis Day. This year's motto of the day is "Prevent another fracture"!

The day is celebrated annually on October 20. On this date, a year-long campaign was launched, dedicated to raising global awareness about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone diseases. It is organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF).

The start of the celebration of World Osteoporosis Day was on October 20, 1996. The initiative is the National Osteoporosis Society of the United Kingdom and is supported by the European Commission.

Since 1997, the day has been organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation. In 1998 and 1999, the World Health Organization co-sponsored World Osteoporosis Day. Osteoporosis is the most common bone disease, characterized by low bone density and structural changes in bone tissue. It causes bones to become brittle and fragile, and there is a risk of life-threatening fractures /WHO – World Health Organization/. This disease develops for years without visible signs and is discovered when a fracture occurs that can be life-threatening or disabling.

These fractures, also called fractures in medicine, are most often caused by minimal trauma that would not otherwise damage bones of normal density. Approximately half of people who have experienced an osteoporotic fracture will have another one in the future if left untreated.

Data show that 68% of women and 59% of men with a hip fracture have suffered at least one more fracture. Millions of people worldwide suffer from osteoporosis. That is why the International Osteoporosis Foundation calls the disease "the silent thief".