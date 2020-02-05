Дебелана спря алкохола и тялото ѝ... (СНИМКИ)

Alcohol 🍷 VS water 💦 - This is one of my most “spoken about” photos. I posted it last year and this picture shows one of my many things I did wrong and that led to my unhealthy inside 🙅🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ - Three of my mistakes that led to me gaining weight quick was: - 1️⃣First of all as the picture shows, I was partying a lot! I drank a lot of beer/cider and not in moderation! I didn’t have a issue but I just didn’t think about the negative effects it had on my body 🙇🏼‍♀️😐 2️⃣ I ate processed food that was lacking any sort of nutrition and just made me feel even worse on the inside. I ate some meals and I had no routine with my meals and balance 🍔🌮🍝🍕 3️⃣ I DID NOT WORKOUT! At all... I did never move of the sofa and hated the thought of being active 😰😱 (I know right?! Who was that person?!) - Now. I I have non of the issues above . I’m a new person and I feel better both on the inside and about my outside 🙌😍 - Now I workout, drink in moderation and I KNOW what I put in my body 🌟✨‼️ - It’s so important for us to take care of our bodies, we only have one ☝️ and we need to make sure that we take care of the one we have been given ❤️ - Do you struggle to find balance and don’t know what your doing wrong? If you click link in my profile, you can get my program that’s kicked me back into shape in no time ❤️ - WHAT IS YOUR STRUGGLES⁉️ tell me! Alcohol 🍷 chocolate 🍫 cakes 🧁 food 🥘 balance ❓ working out 🏋🏼‍♀️TELL ME!

A post shared by Jelly Devote (@jellydevote) on Feb 8, 2019 at 1:26pm PST