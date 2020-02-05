- ЛюбопитноКръстиха Нов вид неоново зелен паяк на „Лейди Гага на математиката“ (СНИМКИ)
Дебелана спря алкохола и тялото ѝ... (СНИМКИ)
Днес тя е известен фитнес блогър
Няма жена, която поне веднъж в живота си да не е започнала диета. И няма жена, която да не се е проваляла в борбата с излишните килограми.
Подобна е историята и на пухкавата Джели Довете. Когато била на 20 години тя била с наднормено тегло. Пробвала какви ли не диети, хранителни режими, упражнение и какво ли още не, но уви без резултат.
Alcohol 🍷 VS water 💦 - This is one of my most “spoken about” photos. I posted it last year and this picture shows one of my many things I did wrong and that led to my unhealthy inside 🙅🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️ - Three of my mistakes that led to me gaining weight quick was: - 1️⃣First of all as the picture shows, I was partying a lot! I drank a lot of beer/cider and not in moderation! I didn’t have a issue but I just didn’t think about the negative effects it had on my body 🙇🏼♀️😐 2️⃣ I ate processed food that was lacking any sort of nutrition and just made me feel even worse on the inside. I ate some meals and I had no routine with my meals and balance 🍔🌮🍝🍕 3️⃣ I DID NOT WORKOUT! At all... I did never move of the sofa and hated the thought of being active 😰😱 (I know right?! Who was that person?!) - Now. I I have non of the issues above . I’m a new person and I feel better both on the inside and about my outside 🙌😍 - Now I workout, drink in moderation and I KNOW what I put in my body 🌟✨‼️ - It’s so important for us to take care of our bodies, we only have one ☝️ and we need to make sure that we take care of the one we have been given ❤️ - Do you struggle to find balance and don’t know what your doing wrong? If you click link in my profile, you can get my program that’s kicked me back into shape in no time ❤️ - WHAT IS YOUR STRUGGLES⁉️ tell me! Alcohol 🍷 chocolate 🍫 cakes 🧁 food 🥘 balance ❓ working out 🏋🏼♀️TELL ME!
Same girl in a flower dress, but 25KG difference ‼️😱 ~ I know there is a anti “diet culture” out there atm. And I’ve seen a lot of stories/posts about it. I’m all for body positivity as you know if you have followed me for a while 💁🏼♀️🙏 And I think anyone else’s lifestyle choices has nothing to do with me, what ever makes anyone happy, I’m all for it!! ☺️💪🏻 ~ I chose to “diet” since my body was UNHEALTHY on the inside. As you can see on the left I’m smiling, in a tight dress and some extra weight, but I didn’t let that stop me from living 😛 But what made me get into fitness is how unhealthy I was on the inside, fatigue, bloated, depressed, unfit (bad blood pressure etc) and my body wasn’t feeling well after all the alcohol and processed food I was feeding it. 🙇🏼♀️🙅🏼♀️ ~ So I decided to do it for my health, for a long healthy life. I kept working out since it gave me JOY and made me feel good. Not bc I wanted to look a certain way. 💆🏼♀️ ~ At one point I went a bit to hard core (as a lot of you know) but after that I found my balance again. And I might be going up and down here and there. And that’s simply cuz sometimes I LOVE fitness and sometimes I have other things on my mind. I’m doing it to make me happy. And lately the happiness for health (nutrition and working out) has grown even more! 😍 I thrive from getting stronger, being able to run longer and to wake up feeling that I’m giving my body the best possible nutrition and exercise to make me live a healthy long happy life! 🙌 ~ My transformation I did for me, no one can take away the hard work I’ve put in‼️ (I haven’t had surgery except the breast, might as well mention it since people love bringing that up every time I post transformations) I WOULD DO IT ALL OVER AGAIN 🙌🤩 ~ Ps. If you are looking for a sign to START on your healthy journey... mabey I have something in stock for you THIS WEEKEND! 🤯🤷🏼♀️
Един ден решила да… спре алкохола. И тогава чудесата с тялото ѝ започнали да се случват.
Момичето започнало да става забележимо по-слабо, енергично и тонизирано.
„Никога не съм се чувствала по-добре“, споделя Джели, която днес не само, че е в страхотна форма, но е и известна фитнес блогърка.
THIS IS ME ‼️⚠️please read 👇🏼 . This picture is being posted all over different accounts, and the hate under the picture of me is INSANE! 🤬 First of all saying it’s not the same person, it’s me in both but it’s 8 years between the pictures and a lot can happen in 8 years 🙌 it is not “all plastic surgery” either, I’ve had my boobs done which I’m open about... and I know I shouldn’t read the comments about me, but I was just hoping people would have stopped being judgmental nasty people, but NOPE😑 . This is years of hard work, working not only on my outside but also on my INSIDE! I love ME, I’ve done everything I’ve done for me. And for people to judge someone they don’t know that just shows what type of person you are 🤷🏼♀️ . I’m proud, I’ll always be proud, and I know who I am and how much I’ve fought to get where I am today. And I’ve not gotten where I am by judging other people 🙌 With that said, I also get so incredibly much love from you that do follow me here, and I feel forever grateful to have you in my life, without you I wouldn’t be where I am either ❤️ You inspire me, motivate me, support me and lift me up on so many occasions, so thank you for being you ❤️✨🙏
„Хората ме питаха колко килограма съм свалила. Честно казано не знам, но вероятно около 75 килограма. Не забравяйте, че алкохолът е пълен със захар. Чаша шампанско има около 78 калории, докато чаша вино съдържа около 120 калории. Алкохолът може да повлияе и на качеството на съня ви, може да повлияе на това колко добре тялото ви се възстановява от тренировка,. Пиенето може да изпрати кръвната Ви захар в прекалено високи размери. Всички тези нежелани реакции правят по-трудно поддържането на фитнес режим и плана за здравословно хранене“, казва още тя.
Но тайната за стройната фигурна не е само в отказа от алкохол, а и в това той да бъде заменен от приема на голямо количество вода.
„Пийте вода колкото можете повече и по-често. Повярвайте ми няма да съжалявате. Лично го изпробвах и установих – пиенето и нощния живот не са за мен“, апелира блондинката.
What's your main goal this summer⁉️🔆 - You and me probably have a lot of different goals but we most likely can agree on two things.... We both want to be comfortable in a bikini & sip margarita's in the sun 😍 These two goals are actually very attainable (especially the 2nd one lol 🍸🤪) - Getting comfortable to wear a bikini is different for everyone. Some of you might be struggling to loose them extra kgs, and don’t know how to start, or how long it will take 😤🤯But, if you have the right tools and a kick-ass mindset, it will come quicker then you know! 💁🏼♀️🙏🙌Every summer, I jump back on my 21 Day weight loss Program (currently doing just this) and in no time, I'm in my bikini and sipping margaritas 😂🍸🔥 - My goal with this program is to give you the tools you need to; 1️⃣ get in shape 2️⃣ feel more comfortable and confident in your body this summer. ❤️ I've helped hundreds, even thousands of ladies to get results that others work months and months for! 💪 - If you're ready to hit refresh and kick start your summer body back into shape 💪🏻💦head over to my website (link in my bio) ☝️and get my 21 Day WL Program for 50% this week only ✔
