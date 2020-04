Боец на UFC трогна феновете по света с голямото си сърце (ВИДЕО)

I want to bring this to the light my brother Abu has been working for years, helping poor people and sick children and hospitals all over Africa and the Middle East. And during this whole pandemic his work has not stopped. He’s representing the kingdom of Morocco, the people, the UFC. He’s sending ventilators, ambulances, medical supplies and he chose not to go to morroco just to keep helping people around the world and even buys flowers for old people in there homes. I love you my brother you’re the best keep up the good work @abuazaitar 🇺🇸🇲🇦🙏🏾✊🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏽👌🏽😇😇

