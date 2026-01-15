Switzerland warns of energy shortages by 2050

The Swiss authorities must take immediate action to address the energy shortages that threaten the confederation by 2050. The Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (VSE) announced this, citing its own electricity supply index.

The country's energy supply security will be guaranteed only at 82 out of 100 points in 2035 and only at 69 in 2050. VSE experts consider these “results are alarming“ and therefore the authorities must immediately take “measures to address the threatening energy supply shortage“.

The association attributes its concerns to the fact that electricity consumption per capita is growing faster than expected, mainly due to the expansion of electric mobility and data centers. It notes that wind and hydroelectric power projects are significantly delayed or not being implemented at all, and rooftop photovoltaic installations alone are insufficient to meet the confederation's growing needs. In addition, the phasing out of nuclear power is increasing the need for generation capacity.

“These results are a worrying signal: without urgent action, Switzerland faces an energy shortage, especially in winter“, said Michael Frank, director of the association. According to VSE President Martin Schwab, action is needed “now to ensure a secure energy supply tomorrow“.

In 2017, Switzerland approved a new energy strategy for the country until 2050 in a referendum. It calls for an increase in the share of renewable energy sources, a ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants in the confederation and the gradual decommissioning of four older nuclear power plants. In 2024, against the backdrop of the tense energy situation in Europe, Swiss activists launched the popular initiative “Electricity for All, Always (Stop the Blackouts)“, which proposes repealing this ban. The government approved it with amendments; the bill is currently being finalized and will be submitted to parliament for a vote in the coming months.