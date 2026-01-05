"Third Party Liability" insurance increases in price by nearly 10%

The mandatory "Third Party Liability" insurance for drivers will increase in price this year.

Experts predict that prices will increase by about 8-10% since the beginning of the year.

The reason is the general increase in the price of all services related to car repairs and maintenance, as well as the higher prices of the vehicles themselves.

Currently, for a young driver with up to 5 years of driving experience who drives in a big city, it is difficult to find a policy under 400 leva, or 205 euros. For comparison, by the middle of the past year 2025, the same driver under the same conditions could insure his car for 370-380 leva.

There are also cheaper "Third Party Liability" insurances, but only when they come with a full "Casco" for the car with the same insurer. As a stand-alone product, they are much more expensive, especially if paid in installments.

For drivers who often cause damage to others on the road or in the parking lot, the increase in the price of "Third Party Liability" will be even greater. The reason is that from February, the "bonus-malus" system, which has been talked about for a long time, should work.

The original idea of the system to stimulate or punish drivers for causing road accidents, as was discussed years ago, is no longer valid. The latest version provides for rewarding careful drivers with discounts on the price and punishing those who cause damage by increasing the price.

The guarantee fund, to which all companies provide information on damage caused, will collect information about each driver. The companies will have access to the information in the fund to prepare their own files on the drivers who have purchased policies from them. Each company will determine the amount of the premium based on this data, and the criteria for discounts or increases will be individual for each of them.

According to information from “24 hours”, most companies have already assessed the types of common damage and the way in which they will be reflected in the price using their own methodologies. The prices, of course, depend on the type of damage, with the most harmless ones, such as a scratched door or bumper, being estimated at around 80 euros. More serious ones, which require major repairs to the damaged vehicle, can reach up to 5,000 euros. In other words, these are the amounts that will affect the price of the policy for the respective driver.