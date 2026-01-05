Yavor Dachkov: They expected a lynching with Borisov, not a conversation

Yavor Dachkov published a sharp position on social networks after the wave of negative reactions caused by his recent interview with GERB leader Boyko Borisov. Instead of entering into an explanatory mode for the tone of the conversation, the journalist launched a counterattack against his critics from the PP-DB circles, calling them a "sect" and accusing them of severe financial dependencies.

On his Facebook profile, Dachkov categorically rejected accusations that he spared the former prime minister's uncomfortable topics. He listed a number of issues that he claims to have put on the table – from relations with Delyan Peevski and their influence in the judiciary, to the refusal of the "Belene" NPP and the geopolitical orientation of the country.

"An interview is not a debate between opponents, but a genre in which the interviewee should have the opportunity to develop his ideas", wrote Yavor Dachkov in defense of his approach. According to him, the audience's expectations of a "public lynching" are unrealistic and betray a misunderstanding of the journalistic profession.

Dachkov emphasized that he asked questions that are missing from the air of national televisions and in the parliamentary lobby, where, according to him, Borisov appears daily without real pressure from the media.

However, the main part of Dachkov's position was not focused on Boyko Borisov, but on journalists and supporters of the PP-DB coalition. He used harsh qualifications, accusing his opponents of suffering from "complexes" towards the GERB leader.

"I understand the complexes of people who consider themselves smarter than Boyko Borisov, and he has been governing them for 20 years, but I can't help them", the journalist commented.

Dachkov went even further, hinting at foreign funding of the media criticizing him: "The journalists of PP-DB, who receive money from a foreign country and are financed by its intelligence, can in no way be a measure of journalism".

At the end of his comment, the creator of "Voices" contrasted his independence with the dependencies in the big media. He emphasized that neither "America for Bulgaria" nor Russian interests stand behind him, which gives him "the luxury of being free".

Despite attempts at self-justification, the analysis of the situation shows the deep division in the Bulgarian media environment, where every interview with a political leader is viewed not through the prism of the information received, but as an act of betrayal or heroization by the relevant political agitators.