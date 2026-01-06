NRA: Fines are a tool for punishing unscrupulous traders

The percentage of sanctions imposed during inspections related to the introduction of the euro in our country gives us reason to assume that things are developing well, i.e. there are no mass violations. This was stated by the Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency Hristo Markov during the first briefing of the Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism. The event took place in the building of the Council of Ministers.

Sanctions are not an end in themselves. Fines are a tool for punishing unscrupulous traders and preserving honest ones, Markov commented.

The percentage is a dynamic value, so depending on the mass inspections that are currently being carried out, it can rise to 10 and 11 percent, he explained. According to him, in some countries this percentage has reached 40 percent, Markov said, citing Croatia as an example. The low percentage of sanctions is an indicator that traders behave in good faith, the executive director of the National Revenue Agency further explained.

During inspections related to the euro, violations were found at about 7 percent of all sites, announced at the beginning of the briefing the chairman of the Coordination Center Vladimir Ivanov, who is also the head of the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets.