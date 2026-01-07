Petko Georgiev: The government has resigned, but the government has not changed and has no intention of changing

Unfortunately, it is not a cliché to talk about the right of force. We are obviously in a new situation and we can only hope that things will be reduced to such single operations as those in Iran and Venezuela. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on bTV by political analyst Georgi Harizanov, quoted by novini.bg.

The place to resolve such cases is in the UN, but the organization must be reformed. The question, however, is what to do when we have a self-forgotten dictator in Venezuela, said Harizanov.

The right to force has existed since human civilization existed, but this right is subordinate to the will of society – when this is not the case, we can talk about neither force nor right. This right to force has done nothing in recent weeks, except change the headlines of the news, pointed out journalist Petko Georgiev.

In human relations, there are certain rules that must prevail at some point. Maduro is an international criminal, he stole the elections in Venezuela, but if we look at it this way, Putin is an equally illegitimate president. Since the time of Yeltsin, there have never been free elections in Russia, Georgiev added.

Unfortunately, there are double standards in international relations. This legal order was not broken yesterday or the other day, noted Georgi Harizanov.

The new thing is that a state that we were used to being a guarantor of international law is now among those that violate it, Petko Georgiev said in response.

According to Harizanov, Russia's war in Ukraine can certainly be counted among the cases of blatant violation of international law.

Without a doubt, Putin must receive the verdict of history, but the way to respond to global changes is to develop a coalition of the willing. The process of awareness of the problem and the unification of those who have so far relied on security guarantees from the United States is important. In the European Union, we need a radical increase in security measures. In Bulgaria, this issue is even more acute due to Russian hybrid attacks and the state of our national security system, Georgiev emphasized.

The two also commented on the resignation of the government, submitted after the major protests at the end of 2025.

Hopefully the energy from the protests will be transformed into voter turnout. Obviously, there are parties that will benefit from this energy and increase this result. Unfortunately, these protests have become an occasion for yet another division in society. Hopefully the energy will be transformed not only into political representation, but also into political actions. Because the square has been deceived many times, hopefully it will not be deceived now. Let there be fair elections and let people go to vote, because without high voter turnout, there will hardly be such a big change, said Georgi Harizanov.

The government has not resigned, the government has resigned. The same people who ruled Bulgaria during the "Zhelyazkov" government will continue to rule and will try to consolidate their power after the elections. The government resigned, but the government has not changed and has no intention of changing. The fact that this tension has been relieved after the protests through the resignation of the government is good, but it is temporary. Getting the budget passed is the only real result of the fact that we have had protests in Bulgaria, the likes of which have not been seen since the 1990s. The extent to which this energy will be converted into civil action depends entirely on the authorities - whether they will try to steal the elections. If the authorities try to steal these elections as well, what they observed in front of the Council of Ministers will seem like a cheerful New Year's concert to them, because people are fed up with insolence, said Petkov Georgiev.