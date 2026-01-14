Assoc. Prof. Slavov: The thousands of people at the protest showed that any attempt at manipulation will be thwarted

The protest was specifically about the attempt of the ruling party to gain an official victory by changing the rules in the Electoral Code at the last minute and with an untested technology - scanning devices, for which previous experiments have shown that they have errors. Our proposal is very clear - the machines that we have been using so far should become mandatory in 100% of the sections. This was stated by the lawyer and MP from "We continue the change-Democratic Bulgaria" Assoc. Prof. Atanas Slavov in "The Day ON AIR".

"Scanning devices are an untested and unproven technology. After we announced the protest, we saw how the plenary day dragged on with a series of breaks. Finally, they canceled the Committee on Legal Affairs, clearly startled by the civic energy. If they think we are in some kind of lethargic state after the holidays, the citizens have proven that they are on duty," he added for Bulgaria ON AIR.

The goal of the protest was to say that civic energy continues to be mobilized, he is convinced.

"The thousands of people who gathered in the square today showed exactly that - that any attempt at manipulation will be thwarted. The weather, although warmer, is winter. It is normal for the protest to end earlier. The fairness of the elections is related to the problems in the judicial system. Without a legally functioning Prosecutor General, we cannot expect a fight against vote buying. We have not planned any protests for tomorrow. There will be a protest related to the judicial system next week. We have made a clear statement that Sarafov's days are numbered," commented the guest.

The party is ready to activate a procedure to request the release of members of the Supreme Judicial Council who have violated ethical rules.

"A completely achievable date for elections is March 29. Andrey Gyurov meets two conditions - he is independent of Borisov and Peevski, and he continues to hold the functions of deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, which allows him to be an acting prime minister. We are fighting to win these elections," explained Assoc. Prof. Slavov.