Zhecho Stankov: The price of electricity for household consumers in Bulgaria is among the lowest in Europe

The price of electricity for household consumers in Bulgaria is one of the lowest in the European Union (EU), with our country traditionally competing with Malta and Hungary in this indicator. This was said by the outgoing Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov at a media briefing in Stara Zagora. His statement was in response to the allegations of Assen Vassilev that high electricity prices are the cause of inflation in our country, BTA indicated.

According to him, compared to countries such as Germany, Belgium and Denmark, the price of electricity for households in Bulgaria is about four times lower. Stankov emphasized that during the current government's term, the increase in the price of electricity for household consumers was 2.58 percent, while during the government in which Assen Vassilev was Minister of Finance, the cumulative increase reached 12.2 percent.

"If we talk about long-term damage to the Bulgarian energy sector, because I heard from Assen Vassilev's interview that he wanted to close the ministry, he almost closed the Ministry of Energy with all the things that he had taken as commitments to Brussels. Do you remember that he had made a commitment that household consumers would buy electricity at market prices from July 1? Do you know what that means? The price of electricity for household consumers in December would be 61 percent higher. Or a household that heats itself with electricity and pays 200 leva would pay 320 leva," pointed out Zhecho Stankov.

The resigning minister also drew attention to the importance of the “Maritsa-Iztok“ coal complex for the country's energy security and the economy of the Stara Zagora region. He recalled that there were plans to shut down the coal-fired power plants during the winter months, which would affect about 10,000 directly and over 40,000 indirectly employed people. According to him, these commitments have also been renegotiated.

The resigning minister added that Bulgaria has sufficient production capacity and is a net exporter of electricity. Currently, consumption is between 5,000 and 6,000 megawatts, far below the peak levels of 7,800 megawatts reached in 2017. According to him, the country will face the cold days without the need to import electricity. “I am calm about the Bulgarian energy sector, about the balance, about the sufficient quantity that is on the market. Bulgaria is a net exporter. Even if we import electricity for 1 or 2 hours during the day, we will export the remaining 22. So from this point of view, I personally do not expect any problems in relation to electricity”, said the resigned minister.

He recalled that the state has supported both households and businesses through compensation for high electricity prices, and until March, costs of over 180 leva per megawatt-hour were covered. Talks are currently underway with the European Commission to continue support for energy-intensive enterprises and producers of essential goods.

The outgoing minister also announced that a decarbonization fund has been launched, which will enable the renovation of not only multi-family but also single-family residential buildings, as well as the construction of photovoltaic installations for own consumption. The goal is to permanently reduce household electricity bills.

Regarding the future of the coal regions, Stankov pointed out that the European Commission has provided 404 million leva for the reclamation of disturbed areas, as well as additional funds for the development of new economic activities and industrial zones to guarantee employment in the region.

According to him, the exit of household consumers to the free electricity market should not have a fixed end date, but should only happen after homes have been renovated and equipped with sufficient renewable sources, so that households are not vulnerable to market fluctuations.

Stankov called on the next Minister of Energy to be responsible. “I will submit absolutely everything that I have done and that I am about to do as plans. "All plans have been coordinated with the employees in the Bulgarian energy sector, which number over 20,000, and with the Bulgarian unions," he said.