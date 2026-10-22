Ice hotels in Europe: nights from 143 pounds

The new season of hotels built from snow and ice begins in Europe. Prices for a night start at around 165 euros, and the most expensive snow apartments reach around 1155 euros per night, the Daily Mail reports. Most complexes are built anew every winter and offer not only rooms, but also ice bars, restaurants, chapels and various Arctic activities.

Among the northernmost proposals is the Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel near Alta, Norway. The hotel is located about 20 kilometers from the city and is built entirely of snow and ice. Its area is about 2500 square meters, and 250 tons of ice and 7000 cubic meters of snow were used for construction. For the 2026/2027 season, the resort will welcome guests from December 20 to March 31. Prices for a room start at around 349 euros, and for a themed suite - from around 546 euros.

In Finnish Lapland, the Arctic SnowHotel near Rovaniemi will open on December 15. Visitors can choose to stay overnight in the snow hotel or in one of 15 glass igloos. The resort includes an ice restaurant, ice bar, ice chapel and snow saunas. Some of the igloos have heated floors and thermal windows so that guests can observe the winter landscape without being outdoors.

Hotels that don't melt in summer

Snowhotel 365 in Kirkenes is different from most seasonal resorts. The hotel is open all year round, and the rooms are hand-carved by international sculptors. The temperature inside is around minus 4 degrees Celsius, with guests sleeping in special thermal sleeping bags. Nearby is a heated lounge, sauna and showers.

The ICEHOTEL 365 in Jyväskylä, Sweden, also has a year-round ice section. The permanent complex is 2,100 square meters and includes 18 artistic and luxury apartments, an ice bar and an exhibition space. The classic seasonal ICEHOTEL is rebuilt every winter. For the 2026/2027 season, it will be open from December 11 to March 28. The hotel was first created in 1989 and uses ice from the Tournai River.

From the Swiss Alps to Austrian igloos

Among other offerings is the Hunderfossen Snow Hotel near Lillehammer, described as the southernmost snow hotel in Scandinavia. The packages include access to a winter park, dinner, breakfast, a sleigh ride and a drink at an ice bar.

In Zermatt, Switzerland, the Iglu-Dorf chain builds a village of snow and ice every year. The temperature in the rooms is maintained between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees Celsius, and the beds are made of snow and covered with thermal mattresses.

In Lapland, the Lapland Hotels SnowVillage near Kittilä is being built with over 20 million kilograms of snow and around 300,000 kilograms of natural ice. The complex is due to open on December 25 for the 2026/2027 season. In Austria, Schneedorf Igloo Village is located at an altitude of about 2000 meters in the Ötztal Valley, where the walls and ceilings of the igloos turn into snow sculptures every year.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg