The war with Iran has boosted interest in bunkers and protected rooms in the countries of the Persian Gulf, particularly the United Arab Emirates. Specialized companies are reporting more inquiries from wealthy homeowners and property developers, but most projects are still at an early stage. The information comes from Bloomberg, as cited by RBC.

Texas-based Atlas Survival Shelters, which opened an office in the UAE several days before the war began, is working with around five clients seeking to build shelters as part of villas ranging from 200 to 500 square meters. The cost of such a project is between $2 million and $5 million.

“Six months ago, there was no business in the region, and now everyone is showing interest,” the company’s chief executive officer, Ron Hubbard, told Bloomberg.

According to data cited by Bloomberg, Hardened Structures is planning six private shelters in the UAE. Before the conflict, the company built approximately one shelter every five years. The underground facilities cost between $800 and $2,500 per square foot, while a typical project in Dubai comes to around $1,200 per square foot.

A protected room instead of an entire bunker

For property developers, a more practical option may be a protected room incorporated during the construction of a new home. Hubbard estimates that a room with a reinforced structure, filtered air and a gas-tight door would increase the price of a home by around $50,000.

Demand is already extending beyond private properties. Jane Mason, founder of the UK-based Integrated Security Systems Ltd, reports a 70% increase in projects for schools in the UAE since the conflict began. Protected rooms, armored shutters and doors can increase construction costs by around 10%. She identifies data centers as one of the fastest-growing segments.

The region is rethinking civil defense

The broader context shows that interest in protected rooms is part of a wider shift in the region. Bloomberg notes that in Israel, reinforced protected rooms have long been a feature of many residential and public buildings, while Switzerland and Finland maintain large-scale civil defense systems.

In the Persian Gulf, however, such solutions until recently appeared extreme for cities presented as secure financial and tourism hubs. Following Iran’s strikes with thousands of munitions against neighboring countries at the beginning of 2026, and in the absence of a final peace agreement, protecting civilian facilities is becoming a new expense for homeowners, schools and critical infrastructure operators.

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