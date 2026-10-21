Jack Kerouac: the writer who turned the road into literature

On October 21, 1969, Jack Kerouac died in Florida at the age of 47. Behind this date remains a writer who turned American highways, jazz clubs and sleepless conversations into material for literature. Today, his name is most often associated with "On the Road" - a book that changed the idea of the novel and became an emblem of the Beat Generation.

Kerouac was born on March 12, 1922, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to a family of French-Canadian immigrants from Quebec. His birth name was Jean-Louis Lebry de Kerouac, and by the age of seven he spoke mainly French. He attended Columbia University on a sports scholarship, but dropped out after an injury and a conflict with his football coach.

The novel written on a long roll of paper

In April 1951, Kerouac created the first version of “On the Road“ in a writing marathon that lasted about three weeks. He taped sheets of paper to each other so that he would not have to change pages in the typewriter. The result was a continuous roll about 37 meters long – a manuscript without the usual paragraphs and chapters, which today is among the most recognizable literary artifacts of the 20th century.

The book was published on September 5, 1957, after years of revisions and difficulties with publishers. The story follows Sal Paradise – Kerouac's literary reflection – and his travels through the United States and Mexico with Dean Moriarty, modeled after Neal Cassidy. Among the real-life prototypes in the novel's world are his friends Allen Ginsberg and William Burroughs.

In one of his most quoted phrases, Kerouac writes: “The only people for me are the crazy ones - the crazy ones to live, to talk, to be saved.“ This desire for movement, extreme experiences, and the rejection of established rules explains both the novel's impact and its enduring reputation. “On the Road“ has been called a key book for the Beat Generation, but behind the myth of the free wanderer lies a carefully constructed literary method.

“Spontaneous prose“ and the price of fame

Kerouac called his style “spontaneous prose“. He sought sentences that followed the rhythm of thought and improvisation in jazz. His first published novel, “The City and the City“, was published in 1950, and after the success of “On the Road“ appeared “The Dharma Wanderers“, “Mexico City Blues“ and “Big Sur“.

However, fame proved to be difficult for the writer. Kerouac gradually withdrew from public life and moved to Florida, where he lived with his mother. He died of internal hemorrhage associated with cirrhosis of the liver. He is buried in his native Lowell, and his tombstone bears his childhood nickname "You Jean."

In March 2026, the original roll of "On the Road" was sold at auction in New York for $12.135 million - a record for a literary manuscript. The price is a modern measure of the value of the item, but it does not fully explain why Kerouac continues to be read. The reason is the feeling that his books do not simply describe a journey, but capture the moment in which a person decides to set off before they even know where they will end up.

Sources: theguardian.com, apnews.com