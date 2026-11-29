Roger Waters has reignited his public feud with David Gilmour by claiming that the guitarist “never wrote anything” for Pink Floyd. In an interview with The Times, Waters also played down Gilmour’s famous solo in “Comfortably Numb”, saying that “any six-year-old” could learn it because it was not difficult.

The two performed the song together on May 12, 2011, at London’s O2 arena during “The Wall” tour. This remains their last joint stage appearance with Nick Mason. Waters recalls the concert by saying: “Dave played ‘Comfortably Numb’ with me once, at the O2 in 2011, I think. He got some parts wrong.”

The dispute over Pink Floyd songwriting credits

In the interview, Waters insisted that his contribution to the band had been underestimated. “I wrote ‘Wish You Were Here’, I wrote ‘Animals’, I wrote everything,” he said, allowing for only limited help from the other members. He identifies “The Wall” as the turning point that led to Pink Floyd’s breakup, and claims that Gilmour opposed the political and philosophical ideas on the album.

Waters left Pink Floyd in 1985. The conflict between him and Gilmour has continued for decades, extending to questions over songwriting credits, the use of the Pink Floyd name and the political positions of the two musicians. In the interview, Waters once again rejected accusations of antisemitism: “I don’t have the slightest antisemitic bone in my body.”

New film based on “The Wall”

Waters says he is working on a new film dedicated to the entire double album “The Wall”. It is expected to feature animated versions of Dave Gilmour, Nick Mason and the late keyboardist Rick Wright. No premiere date, production title, studio or distribution platform has been announced so far, and it is also not known whether his former bandmates or Wright’s heirs have consented to the use of their likenesses.

Waters claims that he had previously been invited to present a concert version of “The Wall” at the Sphere in Las Vegas, but that the project was cancelled because of pressure from the “Israeli lobby”. Representatives of Irving Azoff, whom the musician names in connection with the decision, declined to comment. The claim about the reasons for the project’s cancellation has not been independently confirmed.

Album and tour featuring Pink Floyd’s music

The interview was given from New York, where Waters is working on “The Bar” — his fifth studio album of new original material since leaving Pink Floyd. No release date has been announced.

Meanwhile, his son Harry is preparing the ten-piece band “Legacy: A Pink Floyd Show”. The production will feature songs from “The Dark Side of the Moon”, “Wish You Were Here”, “Animals” and “The Wall”, without Roger Waters appearing on stage. The UK leg of the tour begins on June 16 in Manchester. Fifty-year-old Harry Waters has played in his father’s touring band, and his childhood voice can be heard at the beginning of “Goodbye Blue Sky”.

Sources: thetimes.com, theafterword.co.uk, radiorock.com.br