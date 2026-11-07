Parliament Honors Vezhdi Rashidov with a Minute of Silence

The National Assembly honored the memory of Vezhdi Rashidov with a minute of silence. He died at the age of 74. Parliament Speaker Mihaela Dotsova announced the news to lawmakers.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you that Vezhdi Rashidov has died,” Mihaela Dotsova said.

Rashidov served as speaker of the 48th National Assembly, was a member of parliament in seven legislatures and served as minister of culture in two governments. He was a sculptor and artist who left a lasting mark on Bulgarian art, culture and political life.

Rashidov as a Unifying Figure

“The country has lost a valued public figure, statesman and person who also left a mark on culture,” Dotsova said.

GERB-SDS lawmaker Toma Bikov described Vezhdi Rashidov as an emotional and colorful person who often went beyond the boundaries set by society and politics.

“He said what he thought, but he was also a person who loved to unite and bring people together,” Bikov said.

According to him, Rashidov was elected speaker of the 48th National Assembly at a time when parliament was deadlocked and the parties were divided. Bikov said that Rashidov had then emerged as the only common ground and the only possible choice.

Condolences from the President and Boyko Borissov

President Iliyana Iotova said that Bulgaria had lost a major figure in cultural, public and political life. In her condolences to the family, she noted that freedom had defined both Rashidov’s creative work and his public positions.

Iotova noted that he had openly expressed his views without worrying whether the political climate would approve of them. In her message, she also recalled his argument that Bulgarians do not respect their freedom enough and should have self-confidence and stand up for themselves.

Former Prime Minister and GERB leader Boyko Borissov described Rashidov as much more than an artist, minister and public figure.

“He was a friend and a man with a huge heart, a strong character and talent,” Borissov wrote.

Borissov noted that the two had experienced difficult moments and disagreements, but the respect and friendship between them had not changed.

Sources: bntnews.bg