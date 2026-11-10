The 14th Night of Theatres will take place in 12 Bulgarian cities

On November 21, theatre will once again have its own Night. More than 80 events in 12 Bulgarian cities will be part of the 14th edition of the „Night of Theatres“, which this year is being held under the motto „Kings and Fools“.

Performances, showcases, puppet theatre, improv and playback formats, meetings with artists, exhibitions and special events will turn the stages and unconventional spaces in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Ruse, Stara Zagora, Silistra, Blagoevgrad, Vidin, Pleven, Gabrovo, Sliven and Simitli into part of the biggest theatre night in the country.

Kings and Fools

This year’s edition is being held under the motto „Kings and Fools“: a theme inspired by Shakespeare and theatre as a place where roles can be exchanged, crowns can be removed, masks revealed, and laughter can turn into insight. Because sometimes it is the fool who tells the truth, while the king is the one who must hear it. The theme raises questions about power, human weaknesses and absurdity, but also about theatre’s freedom to make us look at ourselves and the world from a different angle.

Beloved Bulgarian artists are lending their faces to the 14th edition as ambassadors of the initiative. They include playwright Alexander Sekulov, actors Yulian Vergov, Darin Angelov, Deyan Donkov, Konstantin Elenkov, Martin Dimitrov, Ovanes Torosyan, Teodora Duhovnikova, Vesela Babinova, Luiza Grigorova-Makariev, Boryana Bratoeva, Ivana Krumova, Anna Koshko and Alena Vergova, as well as prima ballerina Marta Petkova and principal soloist Nikola Hadjitanov. Some of them will be guests on the Night’s traditional LIVE studio. They are also the protagonists of the photographic project „Night Characters“, which every year creates a visual portrait of the Bulgarian theatre scene. This year’s campaign continues to explore the images of the King and the Fool – two faces of the same theatrical universe, through the photographic lens of Vasil Germanov.

The digital exhibition „Kings and Fools“ will go beyond theatre spaces and reach audiences through the screens at Sofia Metro stations and online. In this way, the visual narrative of the 14th edition will become part of the daily urban rhythm and bring theatre together with people on their way through the city. But the images do not remain only within the photographic frame; they flow into a video series in which the Night’s ambassadors take on the roles of Kings and Fools, interpreting iconic lines from Shakespeare’s plays. The video project’s authors are Iliya Stoyanov (creative director), Todor „Tosh“ Lichev (director) and Simeon Mihalkov (director of photography).

LIVE talk show

At 12:00 p.m. on November 21, the traditional LIVE studio will begin, broadcast online on the Night’s Facebook page from HYATT Regency Sofia. Live broadcasts from different cities and conversations with actors, directors and representatives of the theatre community will show how the Night comes alive simultaneously on different stages across the country.

From Shakespeare to contemporary theatre experiments – the Night in Sofia

On November 21, the capital’s programme will offer a rich selection of stage experiences – from classical titles and contemporary interpretations to puppet theatre, improvisation and unconventional theatrical forms.

Shakespeare’s world will be among the Night’s leading highlights. Alma Alter Theatre Laboratory is taking part with several events inspired by the theme: „King Lear: A Legend of Lost Eyes“ (6:00 p.m.), „I, Lady Macbeth“ (7:00 p.m.) and „Romeo and Juliet - a Sonnet for Immortal Love“ (8:00 p.m.), all with free admission. Thus, the three titles will offer different encounters with Shakespeare’s universe and its timeless themes.

At the Ivan Vazov National Theatre, the performance „Little England“ will be presented at 7:00 p.m., followed at 7:30 p.m. by the premiere title „Seven Nights of Viola Karavelova“. At the same time, „Autumn Sonata“ will begin at the Apostol Karamitev Stage. The daytime programme includes several backstage tours, as well as two exhibitions in the stalls foyer and on the first balcony.

Other highlights in the capital’s programme include „Mrs Minister“ at Sofia Theatre, „Frankenstein“ at the Sofia Puppet Theatre, „Grasshoppers“ at the Small City Theatre, „Mr Kolpert“ at Sfumato Theatre Workshop, „Nordost“ at Nikolay Binev Youth Theatre, „Decameron – Love and Death According to Boccaccio“ at NATFIZ Theatre, „Zhivak“ at City Mark Art Centre, „A Killer Comedy“ (at 6:00 and 9:00 p.m.) at Vazrazhdane Theatre, and more. Darin Angelov’s one-man show – „I, Who Loves You“ will have a special edition - at a new venue: the stage of Artvent Theatre, with the audience meeting the cast after the performance.

The Night will also offer a different perspective on the theatre experience through playback and improv formats. The New Bulgarian University Theatre will present Playback Theatre (5:30 p.m.) with free admission, while ShiZi Improv Theatre will invite audiences to „The Great Comedy Blast“ (7:30 p.m.), also with free admission. Improdduce Me will present „Who Is the Killer? A Royal Edition“ at Vlaikova Cinema, while HaHaHa Improv Theatre will join the Night’s programme with „Here and There“ (8:00 p.m.).

The programme also includes numerous encounters with puppet art and children’s audiences. Titles include „Winnie-the-Pooh“ and the ballet performance „Cinderella“ by the Sofia Opera and Ballet, „The Bremen Town Musicians“, „The Little Witch“ and „Emil of Lonneberga“ at the Youth Theatre, „The Wizard of Oz“ at the NATFIZ Puppet Theatre, „The Pea and a Princess“ at the Sofia Puppet Theatre, and many more offerings for young and old alike.

An unconventional encounter with theatre is also offered by the online masterclass from New York – „This Is My Show“ (1:00 p.m.), which expands the geography of theatrical communication beyond physical stages.

Theatre across the country – different cities, different stages, one theatrical Night

In Plovdiv, the programme begins as early as November 20 with „Oedipus and the Prophets“ by the Drama Theatre. On November 21, audiences will be able to watch a screening of „King Lear“ (6:00 p.m.) with free admission and advance reservation, as well as the performances „The Emperor’s New Clothes“ by HAMELЕON Theatre (11:00 a.m.) and „The Puppy Laughed“ (7:00 p.m.).

In Varna too, the Night will begin a day earlier - the State Opera will take part with „Don Carlo“ on November 20, while on November 21 the programme continues with the performance „Carnival“ by the Stoyan Bachvarov Drama Theatre (7:00 p.m.), as well as puppet and playback events. The city will also host a special „Kings and Fools“ photo corner with costumes from performances, giving audiences the opportunity to become part of this year’s Night’s visual concept.

In Ruse, the State Puppet Theatre will present „Aladdin and the Magic Lamp“ (7:00 p.m.), after which viewers will be able to meet and talk with the performance’s team.

In Stara Zagora, the highlight is „Don Carlo“ by the State Opera, while in Gabrovo it is the performance „The Testament of His Nobility“ by the Racho Stoyanov Drama Theatre.

In Blagoevgrad, the November 21 programme features the performance „Doubt“ at the Drama Theatre, while on November 22 the Military Club will host three more performances – „Cinderella“ (4:00 p.m.), „Something Like Romeo and Juliet“ (5:30 p.m.) and „Love Tremors“ (7:30 p.m.).

In Pleven, the Ivan Radoev Drama and Puppet Theatre will meet audiences with „Hansel and Gretel“, while in Sliven, the State Puppet Theatre will present „Twelfth Night“ – another reference to Shakespeare’s world and the edition’s motto.

In Silistra, the Artistic Theatre Studio will present „The Verdict“ in the concert hall of the Art Gallery; in Simitli, there will be an all-day programme with free admission; while in Vidin, the Night will take place at the Puppet Theatre, where as early as November 20 audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy „The Vampire’s Bride“.