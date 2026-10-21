Lady Gaga hints at new album after becoming a mother

Lady Gaga has hinted that her fans won't have to wait long for her next album. The singer responded to a TikTok comment with the short “Don't worry“ after a fan urged her not to leave a long break between albums.

The comment was posted under a promotional video in which Lady Gaga introduces a beauty product. The fan, part of the community known as Little Monsters, wrote: “Gaga, please don't make us wait long for albums! We just want music! Every album comes out later and later“.

The singer's response did not contain a specific date for a new album, but was taken by her fans as a sign that work on new music could continue soon. Her latest studio project is Mayhem, which was released in March 2025.

Since the release of Mayhem, Lady Gaga has recorded three songs for the film “The Devil Wears Prada 2“. Among them is Runway, created in collaboration with 28-year-old rapper Douche.

Douche has already hinted that their work together is not over. In an interview with E!News in April, she said: “I don't want to give too much away because there's more to come from me and Lady Gaga“.

The rapper described Lady Gaga as an “angel“ who is an incredible pleasure to work with, and praised her as a “master of her art“. Lady Gaga also spoke highly of Douchey's musical talents.

“I fell in love with her music and her raw, deeply personal perspective. The power of her words, her vulnerability, the way she rhymes with this wild mix of audacity and emotional precision - it touched me to the core of my soul,“ Lady Gaga told the British edition of “Vogue“.

The hint of a new album comes shortly after it was announced that Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polanski had become parents. Their first child, a baby girl named Rose, was born in June via surrogate mother.

Lady Gaga and Polanski, who is an entrepreneur, have been together since 2020 and got engaged two years ago. The two have not announced a date for their next album, but the singer's response leaves open the possibility that a new project could be presented without much delay.