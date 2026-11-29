A Ukrainian FP-1 drone crashed and exploded in a tea plantation near the village of Sırt, in the Çayeli district of Turkey’s Rize Province. The incident damaged a windowpane in a nearby house, but there were no fatalities or injuries.

The alert about the crashed unmanned aerial vehicle was received at around 01:30. Gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene and secured the area. A specialized explosives disposal team arrived from Trabzon and, after an inspection, collected the remains of the drone.

The technical inspection established that the aircraft was a Ukrainian FP-1, manufactured by Fair Point. Turkish authorities identified it as a kamikaze drone, but did not report where it had taken off from or how it had reached the Rize area.

“Apart from the damage to the window of one house, no fatalities, injuries or other material damage were found,” the Rize Governor’s Office said in a statement.

Initial reports in Turkish media spoke of broken windows in four houses. The later statement, citing local authorities, limited the damage to one window. The discrepancy has not been publicly explained.

A similar case in the Black Sea region

The incident is the latest case in which the war between Russia and Ukraine has created a risk of unmanned aircraft entering areas near Turkish airspace. In December 2025, Turkish authorities investigated another damaged drone found in Kocaeli Province, following a series of incidents linked to the conflict. At the time, Ankara warned Moscow and Kyiv to exercise greater caution due to security concerns in the Black Sea.

In the case near Çayeli, there are currently no reports of people being injured or of more serious destruction. After collecting the remains, Turkish authorities are continuing to investigate the aircraft’s origin and flight path.

Sources: ankahaber.net, dha.com.tr, apnews.com