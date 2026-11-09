Butter with 65% or 82% fat: which one is suitable for what

The two packages may look almost identical, but butter with 65% and butter with 82% fat do not behave in the same way in the kitchen. The difference lies in the ratio between milk fat and the water phase, and it is felt most strongly when baking.

In 100 grams of a product with 82% fat, there are around 82 grams of fat. In a product with 65% fat, there are around 65 grams. The remainder is not simply “less butter”, but a mixture of water and milk solids, whose exact composition depends on the manufacturer.

European classification sets a clear boundary. Under it, butter is a “product with a milk fat content of no less than 80% and a maximum water content of 16%”. Products with a fat content between 62% and 80% are classified as dairy spreads, rather than standard butter.

Why 82% is more suitable for baked goods

In puff pastry, croissants, tarts and buttercream, fat contributes not only to the taste but also to the structure. The lower water content of a product with 82% fat makes it easier to maintain the layers and reduces the risk of the dough becoming too moist or losing its shape.

This does not mean that 82% butter automatically guarantees a successful recipe. The temperature of the ingredients, the mixing method and the cooling time are also important. But if a recipe was developed for high-fat butter, replacing it with a 65% product can alter the ratio between fat, flour and water.

Culinary experts quoted by the Ukrainian media outlet UNIAN point out that in pastry recipes, a product with 65% fat may result in a different texture and end product.

When 65% is the practical choice

A product with around 65% fat is more convenient for spreading directly on bread, especially when a softer consistency is desired. It is also suitable for adding to prepared omelettes, mashed potatoes, vegetables and other dishes in which the precise balance between fat and water does not determine the structure of the dish.

A report by the culinary publication “Yuga” recommends butter with a fat content of at least 82.5% for baked goods, creams and sauces, while products with a lower fat content are more suitable for everyday use.

The difference also matters when frying: a higher water content can cause more splattering when heated. When cooking in a pan, it is important to monitor not only the percentage of fat but also the product’s composition, since some low-fat products are spreads rather than pure butter.

The label remains the safest guide. For puff pastry, croissants and buttercream, choose a product with 80–82% or more milk fat. For spreading and adding to prepared dishes, 65% can be a practical option, but it should not be treated as an equivalent substitute in recipes with precise proportions.

Sources: unian.net, yuga.ru