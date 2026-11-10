Ioan Gruffudd Reveals Artificial Intelligence Scam

Ioan Gruffudd has revealed an artificial intelligence scam in which a female fan believed for more than a year that she was in a romantic relationship with the actor. The woman was contacted by someone posing as the star of „The Fantastic Four,“ and the two communicated via Telegram.

The case came to light when the fan met Gruffudd at a convention in Tennessee. She showed him hundreds of images and videos created with the help of artificial intelligence. The actor described the content as „explicit and disturbing.“

Contact Began Through a Facebook Page

According to the American website TheWrap, the woman was initially contacted through a Facebook page linked to the series „Elsbeth,“ in which Gruffudd appeared in 2025. The scammer obtained her phone number and directed her to Telegram, where he began sending materials presented as proof that the person on the other end was the actor himself.

Gruffudd clarified that the case did not result in any financial loss. The woman did not send money, and according to the actor, that was precisely what led her not to question the identity of the person she was communicating with. He emphasized, however, that the emotional consequences for her are real.

The Actor Has Reported the Case to Police

Gruffudd reported the scam to the police and provided the phone number used by the sender of the messages. Speaking to TMZ, the actor said he hoped the perpetrator would be identified and held criminally accountable.

„Never send money,“ Gruffudd warned his followers. He said that he does not give his personal phone number to people he does not know and urged anyone who receives a message from someone posing as him to end the contact, block the account and report it.

The actor said that communication in his name can be considered authentic only through his official Instagram account. He also called for stricter rules against the misuse of artificial intelligence after generated images and a fake identity were used to convince a woman that she was maintaining a personal relationship with a famous person.

The investigation is ongoing. At present, there has been no public announcement of an arrest or charges being filed in connection with the case.

Sources: tmz.com, thewrap.com, the-independent.com