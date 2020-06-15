Who has a name day today, June 28

Today - June 28, we celebrate the memory of St. prophet Amos, St. mchk. Hesychius of Dorostol, St. Ephrem II, patr. Serbian and Blessed Augustine of Hippo.

The following names are celebrated on Vidovden:

History:

Prophet Amos was born in the Palestinian city of Tekoa and a shepherd by profession, Amos was called by God to prophetic ministry during the time of the Jewish king Uzziah and the Israeli king Jeroboam. The ungrateful people did not listen to the warnings and revelations of the prophet who announced punishment from God.

On this day we also honor Blessed Augustine of Hippo. Born in Tagaste in 354. and brought up by his pious mother Monica. He was a cheerful and clever young man and was baptized only in adulthood. After his mother's death, he gave away his wealth to the poor and became a monk. In 391, he accepted the priestly rank, and later he was ordained bishop of Ipon. He was an outstanding teacher and propagator of the faith.

According to popular beliefs, the 28th of June is Vidovden, in the old style, in the new style, it is on the 15th of June.

In addition to these personalities, in Bulgaria the day is also associated with the cult of the Sun. People welcome it at early dawn, believing that it will give them health and strength. The young girls take clothes out of their chaises and spread them over the fence to get some sun and be seen by the boys and the neighbors.

Vidovden is celebrated most actively in Transko, Breznishko and Godechko.

In the past, on this day, the old Bulgarians prayed against hailstones, because we all know how dangerous hailstones are to the harvest and to what famine they can condemn people to if they destroy the harvest.

The day is called Vidovden because of Vida. She was a woman, and her brothers – Elisha and Bartholomew. According to popular folklore, Vida watched what mischief and mischief her brothers did and then punished them.

This is where the belief that Vidovden will come comes from, i.e. Providence will punish everyone for his sins.

The people also use another saying that God forgives but does not forget. In order not to anger Vida, Eliseus and Bartholomew, on this day in the past no one did housework.

Vidovden can also be celebrated on June 15.