Who has a name day today, September 25, 2024. Congratulations!

On September 25, the Orthodox Church celebrates the Assumption of Rev. Sergius of Radonesh, the miracle worker. Venerable Sergei is the patron saint of wanderers.

Sergey celebrates his name day today. There are many versions about the origin of the name. One of the popular ones is that it originates from the ancient Roman family of Sergius. Translated from Latin, it means “tall“, “noble“.

According to another version, the name Sergey is a modern form of the name Sergius, which comes from the Latin “Servi dei“ – “Servant of God“.

According to legend, he lived in the 14th century and had a great influence on monasticism throughout Russia. Saint Sergius of Radonezh was born into a pious and noble family and from the first days after his birth he surprised everyone with his fasting habits – on Wednesdays and Fridays, which are fasting days, he refused to take milk from his mother.

He also refused when his mother ate meat on fasting days. She noticed this and stopped eating meat. Saint Sergius went to school at the age of 7 with great desire, but he was not given to it, as his teachers punished him and his friends made fun of him. The boy prayed to God to enlighten his mind and to be able to learn.

One day the boy was looking for a horse in the field, met an old monk and shared his grief with him. The old man saw the boy's pure heart and prayed to God for him. And then he said to him: "My child, from now on God allows you to advance in learning and surpass your brothers and peers."

The monk gave the boy a piece of prosphora and said: "Take and eat this. It is given to you by the grace of God and so that you may gain the understanding to understand the Holy Scriptures."

After that, Saint Sergius showed very good results in his studies, and to this day many resort to his prayerful intercession when they pursue success in studies or seek spiritual wisdom.

Today Sergey and Efrosinia celebrate their name day.

Source: simitli.info