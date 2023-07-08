Who has a name day today, July 8, 2024. Congratulations!

On July 8, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of the Great Martyr Procopius. In popular belief, the saint is the patron saint of beekeepers and is known as Procopius the Beekeeper.

St. Procopius was born in Jerusalem in the second half of the 3rd century and before he was baptized, he bore the name Neanius (corresponds to Mladen), reports vesti.bg. His mother was a pagan and raised him in her pagan beliefs, and then put him in the service of Emperor Diocletian. He appointed him governor of the city of Alexandretta in Syria and ordered him to strictly persecute and punish the Christians if they did not renounce their faith and Jesus Christ and did not want to worship idols. Because Diocletian considered the strengthening of the pagan religion important in the strengthening of state power in the vast empire.

Neanius had already been impressed by the kindness and exemplary life of many Christians, and therefore he was not convinced of the rightness of the imperial decree, but he had to fulfill it. However, on the way to Alexandretta, a strong storm arose and he saw a bright cross in the air, hearing a voice calling him to faith in Christ. On the other hand, the young warlord was encouraged by his mother to continue with the sacrifices to the idols. And when finally Neanius told her that he was ready to accept Christianity, the mother complained to the emperor about her son. Diocletian got angry and ordered for edification to punish Neanius who had deviated from Christianity.

He remained firm in his Christian faith, ready to go even to death for Christ.

He was thrown into a dungeon, where torture began, alternating with persuasion to renounce the faith. Local Christians helped him to be baptized in the cell with the name Procopius ("prosperous"). Seeing the faith and courage of the confessor, some soldiers and prominent citizens also turned to Christ. But they too were immediately severely punished by beheading.

Finally, the great martyr Procopius was also cut with a sword. This happened in 303

What tradition dictates today

On July 8, beekeepers get up early, even before the sun rises, to boil the bees in the hives. They go to them with 2 white loaves (one for the Lord, the other for St. Procopius), burn the bread in front of the hives, smear it with honey and then distribute it to neighbors and acquaintances for health and prosperity and, of course, for good honey.< /p>

Name day today is celebrated by Procopius and Theophilus.

In South-Eastern Bulgaria, the patron saint of bees is considered the Virgin Mary.