Who has a name day today, August 6, 2025. Congratulations!

On August 6, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates one of its brightest holidays - the Transfiguration of the Lord.

The beginning of the holiday dates back to the first centuries of Christianity and is associated with one of the most important evangelical events - the appearance of Jesus Christ in heavenly glory before three of his closest disciples.



The apostles did not believe that Jesus Christ would endure humiliation and suffering - in their opinion, this was incompatible with his greatness and glory. But he often spoke to them about the sufferings that awaited him, about his death and Resurrection.



In order to strengthen the faith of his disciples, Jesus Christ decided to show three of the apostles his true heavenly glory. Together with Peter, James, and John, he climbed Mount Tabor in Galilee, withdrew from them, and began to pray. Soon they fell asleep, and when they woke up, they saw their Teacher completely transfigured. His face shone like the sun, and his clothes shone like light.



At one moment, a bright cloud overshadowed everyone, and a loud voice came from it: "This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased. Listen to him." At these words from on high, the apostles fell facedown to the ground in great fear.



When the glory of the Lord had disappeared from them, the Lord approached his disciples and said: "Arise, do not be afraid!" This miraculous event was supposed to protect the apostles from despondency and doubt at the sight of Christ's suffering, to strengthen their faith in his Divine nature.



For all believing Christians to this day, the Transfiguration of the Lord is associated with change and new hope. That is why the holiday is celebrated at the end of the Christian church year.



On this day, a special Troparion (prayer chant) with the Old Slavonic name "Nachatki ovoshchei" is added to the Holy Liturgy of Orthodox churches, and in the Bulgarian Orthodox Church - – – "Osveshtavane na grezdeto". Because if in the northern Orthodox lands at the beginning of August there are only apples, then in the Bulgarian lands further south the first bunch of grapes has already been picked. For the first time it was consecrated in the temple and eaten on the feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord.



In the small towns and villages of Bulgaria, the colorful folk customs associated with the Transfiguration of the Lord are still alive. Fairs are held, animals and goods are exchanged. Once upon a time, maidens and bachelors would arrange engagements and marriages. According to a tradition from the deepest antiquity, marriages were held in September, so that a child would be born in June and the bride could start working during the busy summer period.



According to folk beliefs, on this day the sky opens and if someone sees this, everything they wish will come true. Today, according to an old tradition, new grapes are consecrated and blessed, as well as various fruits.



According to folk beliefs, the Transfiguration marks the final time of the transition to autumn. The sun turns its back on summer and its face towards winter. The day is getting shorter, snakes and lizards are hiding in their holes, swallows are starting to gather for their journey south.



In some Rhodope villages there is a belief that God “makes a furrow” from the sky – a sign that the sowing of autumn crops can begin. They say that on the night before the holiday, “God’s door” opens in the sky. The Lord himself appears there and fulfills wishes.



This belief still exists today. It refers primarily to another border moment in nature, celebrated on Epiphany (Jordan’s Day, January 6). But the hope for a bright transformation and change keeps people awake even on the Transfiguration.



In many places in our country, mothers made their children look at the night sky so that they would not miss the moment and pray for health and wealth. They taught the younger ones that this is a time for reflection and inner transformation – before the season changes and nature begins to fall into winter silence.



On the Transfiguration of the Lord, Sotir, Spas, Hristin(a), Hristiyan(a), Hristo, as well as all names reflecting the glory of the Lord, such as Siyana (Divine Radiance), Svetlin and Svetla, celebrate their name day.