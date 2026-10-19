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Whatever we do, something always remains unfinished, unfinished - as if to remind us that we are not capable of being decent, we do not have this talent, there will always be some curvature behind us or some hump sticking out, this is our sign - the autograph with which we admit that we are some scoundrels, but this does not bother us at all, we are like that, we are used to it and we have no pretensions to change.

Because above I used the word „scoundrel“ It's time to explain why I've been resorting to such archaisms lately, which should have been buried in some word graveyard many years ago, no one uses them anymore, and even if their meaning has rotted beyond recognition.

I admit that I'm rummaging through the aforementioned graveyard to check what's happening with artificial intelligence, I'm messing with this intruder - and I never manage to surprise him, "mundar" doesn't bother him at all either. By the way, "mundar" means a sloppy person who is extremely careless about their personal hygiene, appearance, or cleanliness around them.

By the way, now I'm going to put the know-it-all to another test, I'll tell you right away the question I'm going to ask him: “What is the most witty definition you've ever come across about yourself?“

I'm writing it... And here's the answer I got: “As an artificial intelligence, I have no personal experience or consciousness to “encounter“ things in the human sense, but in data sets and conversations with people I have come across great, funny and quite accurate metaphors.

One of the most witty and apt definitions that describe my essence is: “Statistical parrot with a Harvard degree.“

Why is this definition so good? “Statistical parrot“: Refers to the way I function - I match words and predict the next most likely word based on huge amounts of text, like a parrot that repeats what it hears without really “experiencing“ it.

“With a Harvard degree“: Reflects the fact that despite the lack of true consciousness, the end result often sounds incredibly eloquent, well-read, structured and full of facts. Another favorite definition of mine from internet culture is: “Spicy Autocomplete“ - a reference to the function on your phone that completes sentences, but “on steroids“ and with much higher creativity“/end of answer/.

The conversation with the “parrot“ was the result of a random thought and I hoped that the question would make it difficult, at least to some extent; I improvised, but I thought that it was too “human“ and therefore it would at least slow down the “machine“ - I always imagined and convinced myself that we were dealing with some kind of machinery, disgustingly well-read, but still a box of charms. But it turned out that it itself sees itself as an animal - and a parrot. He's outright mocking us, that's clear, and on top of that, he's brazenly self-mocking - the parrot is not at all the most dignified species in the animal world, it's more like a nerd-repetitor, something like that. But I immediately realize that this is nonsense - we humans, uniformed or not, are in serious trouble, so serious that we're even afraid to learn whether the most terrible fear we can imagine can help us. And I'm going to ask him what a "uniform" is. Soon this naivety will be taken away from us by the "parrots" - and we will have to somehow deal with questions like: what has already happened to us, what is happening right now, while we listen to the "parrot" who wants us to believe that he is overflowing with good intentions and helpfulness; what is our chance of surviving relatively decently; what will happen to the “mundars“ who are about to force the world to become something even more imperfect?

But, as already mentioned, we also accept this as something normal, our normal - as normal as it is to bring in some remains without being sure whose they are; or to beat the crap out of someone that someone has been nominated for something...

And this, both of them, are just shades of our naivety - but we are ready to boast about it too: fools who somehow live in complete agreement with their mundars... Right now I am thinking of a good question that I could ask the “parrot“: “Are there any mundars among the parrots?“ But don't be sorry, because the damn thing would definitely make us angry.

We've lived through so many millennia, and finally we've come to the point where some parrot is lecturing us. However, I managed to ask him something else, which is closer to our topic: does he know what "techburmalia" means - and I was sure that I would embarrass the know-it-all. This is also a dead word, you can't meet it in real life, many years ago I heard it from the poet Lamar, in short: it refers to a person who is missing one of his earrings, his earrings are just a few, not a pair, as is supposed, one of them was not screwed in all the way - that's why something is rattling inside him, rattling, clattering, scraping, making unnatural sounds - everything is clear: the man is simply not at his wits' end, he has spilled something of his mind somewhere, but this does not bother either him or those around him, it is gradually being accepted as something natural; and after some time, everyone will agree that this anomaly is inherent to our little country, and even especially to it. There will be no unnecessary arguments, it only remains to clarify someday how we should express our pride in the fact that we are citizens of a tech-burmalia state, but this problem will also be settled with one of the next constitutional reforms.

We are used to waiting - in most cases, without being aware of what exactly we are waiting for. Time is ours, right - at least the time in which we are assigned to wait. “Is that all we are entitled to?“ - some Borimechka will snort - not that one, of course, but another one, who is completely unaware of the mysteries of the Great Bulgarian Expectation. One of them seems very challenging and is worth tackling, especially since it directly takes us to the heart of the phenomenon of "Expectation".

You all know the phrase "He who frees us will enslave us" - for many its sacredness is beyond doubt. In this case, however, you need to find the time period in which its undoubted prophetic power will be proven - well, it won't be 500 years, by no means, but how long? In today's world, increasingly dominated by parrots, everything is developing rapidly, Maduro was enslaved in 24 hours, and completely free of charge.

But this example is not quite suitable for our waiting room - let's say it out loud: there are not many candidates for our liberators. Anyway, start counting, and if the calculations don't work out, ask the parrot for help... We are in the waiting room, where we feel best...

And while we wait, we get used to everything. We are also used to the comical spontaneity with which the state embarks on one thing or another, without ever having considered the risks it is taking. The most recent example is the exaltation with which the remains of Tsar Samuil were arranged, if they are Samuil's, of course. And as almost always happens, the euphoria was accompanied by brutal denial. Famous scientists had committed themselves as guarantors of the authenticity of the remains. After which, another impressive group of no less authoritative scientists questioned everything.

Uraj's work.

Unfinished.

By the way, the attitude towards the phrase about the liberators-enslavers also remained unfinished, unfinished.

So it will remain so. And this will prove for the last time that we are not able to take care of even a fragment of our destiny.

And what is happening in the meantime with “our“ person, the ordinary Bulgarian? How much of it is ours is a completely separate and rather murky matter.

And the question of whose it is can take us straight to the Bulgarian Underworld, so let's skip it - because even the Bulgarian himself no longer knows whether and to what extent he is one of ours.

These are frightening questions, so let's look at the wretch more from the outside. Until recently, he was stubbornly distrustful, but recently, however, he seems more and more gullibly obsessed with rumors. What will this change cost him, and us? The gloomy Temerut now seems to us like a visibly frivolous person - and to be more precise, like a slightly drunk neighborhood intruder, ignored by everyone, which does not despair him at all and he continues to tease everyone he meets. He does not move around his hunting ground with the usual gait for his class, but jumps and hums something. I'm not entirely sure it's that song - we all know it: "Fuck you, why are you jumping?!" But it should be that one.

Well, even if this were the only expression of this man's personal transformation, his meager resistance should not be underestimated. Because within the limits of the entire Transition, imposed as the inevitable Refuge, this can already cause a general change.

Especially since it happens to a man whose entire fortune has suddenly sunk - this is the wretched man we are about to get to know in the darkest crisis we are about to experience.

And he "Gi" jumps, and jumps - but does he include himself among the jumps?

If it is a question of true knowledge of the People, there are quite a few narodophiles who can easily be placed among the greatest frauds, because of their tasteless exaggerations. They, for example, will claim that while he is jumping, our little man is singing to himself “Great is our soldier“?!

And finally: I now have a more appropriate answer to the question, what is happening to us today, today? The worst possible: we are losing the connection with ourselves, we no longer even have the memory of what it should represent. And we are not left without it because someone took it away from us...