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As Russia intensifies its air attacks, Washington should consider a ready source of air-superiority fighters: the F-15C/D Eagles being retired by the U.S. Air National Guard.

Russian attacks on civilian centers have created an urgent need for Ukraine to defend its airspace with additional fighter aircraft. Since bringing new production lines online would take years, the United States should consider transferring approximately 50 to 60 recently retired F-15C/D Eagles. These aircraft offer a faster, high-performance alternative to the years-long delays in delivering new fighters. The F-15 has a better radar, greater missile capacity and more cannon rounds than Ukraine’s current F-16s.

These F-15C/D Eagles are being replaced by F-35s and F-15 EXs, and some of them are already stored at the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs approximately two and a half times more fighters in the air at any given moment, citing the maintenance requirements of its aging F-16s. Providing F-15C/Ds could help meet that requirement relatively quickly.

I recently returned from Ukraine, where I worked with Ukrainian Air Force leadership to improve its air operations. One pilot I met had just flown five missions in 12 hours, destroying 10 Russian cruise missiles. This pace illustrates why Ukraine needs both more fighter aircraft and the maintenance capacity to keep them airworthy.

Strategic vulnerability

Russian aircraft, ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, have been bombing Ukraine for more than four years. Moscow is currently incorporating faster jet-powered drones into complex attacks designed to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses and undermine public resolve.

Ukrainian fighters are indispensable for repelling these attacks. Its older F-16s, Mirage 2000s and Soviet-era fighters have proved effective against cruise missiles and drones. But these successes have come at a significant cost in terms of flight hours, maintenance requirements and the expenditure of valuable air-to-air missiles.

A 2026 assessment by the Royal United Services Institute describes the enormous strain placed on Ukrainian fighters by repeated Russian air attacks. Air-defense missions consume much of their operational capacity, limiting their readiness for other military missions. Accumulated maintenance delays, shortages of spare parts and limited missile stocks underscore the problem: Ukraine does not have enough combat-ready fighters for the missions it needs to carry out.

Every fighter engaged in intercepting cruise missiles is unavailable for offensive counter-air operations, suppression of enemy air defenses, airspace interdiction or strikes against the systems supporting Russia’s war effort. Ukraine cannot win through defense alone; it must also reduce Russia’s ability to conduct these attacks. This requires airpower capable of constraining Russian military operations, striking the military systems that sustain its prolonged attacks and directly affecting its key centers of gravity.

Why the F-15 Eagle?

The F-15 was built for this mission: detecting, engaging and destroying airborne threats, as well as controlling airspace. It combines a powerful radar, strong acceleration, long range and endurance, high performance at altitude, a large air-to-air missile load and a 20-millimeter cannon. These characteristics are ideally suited to defending a country the size of Ukraine.

The Eagle is armed with the same 20-millimeter cannon as the F-16, but the F-15 carries 940 cannon rounds, compared with 511 on the F-16. Against suitable targets, cannon fire is a highly economical means of interception while preserving limited missile stocks.

Many Air National Guard F-15Cs are equipped with the APG-63(V)3 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, giving pilots significantly better detection and tracking range and greater reliability than the radars on the F-16s—or any other fighter—currently available to Ukraine.

Integrated with Ukraine’s ground-based air-defense systems, surveillance systems and airborne early-warning assets, F-15s could strengthen the country’s layered air-defense system. They would be particularly useful against cruise missiles, jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles and other airborne threats, while also complicating Russian air operations wherever circumstances and weapons capabilities permit.

Shifting most air-threat defense tasks to F-15 fighters would free Ukrainian F-16s for the multirole missions for which they are best suited. It would also give pilots of the aging MiG-29s and Su-27s an opportunity to fly those aircraft while they remain in service and before larger numbers of new F-16s, Gripens or Rafales arrive.

The strongest argument for considering the F-15 option now is speed. Production bottlenecks and high demand for new F-16s, Gripens and Rafales have led to years-long delays, postponing large-scale deliveries to Ukraine until after 2028. Used F-16s and Mirage 2000s face their own global depot and maintenance constraints. The Air National Guard Eagles being retired, along with the aircraft already located at Davis-Monthan, offer an alternative with shorter timelines and greater capabilities.

Available aircraft for air defense

More than 240 F-15C/Ds are currently stored at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. In a “Record of Decision” dated December 19, 2024, the Air Force approved replacing 54 Eagles in three Air National Guard squadrons: 18 each in the 104th Squadron in Massachusetts, the 144th Squadron in California and the 159th Squadron in Louisiana. The 104th Wing has already completed the retirement of its F-15s.

Based on these sources, the United States should assess whether it can provide Ukraine with approximately 50–60 F-15C/Ds that can be kept combat-ready. A fleet of this size would give Ukraine the reserve capacity needed to train pilots, cover maintenance cycles and simultaneously sustain a continuous air-defense contribution.

The assessment should determine how many of the Air National Guard’s retiring F-15s can be transferred directly without additional work, how many of those stored at AMARG can be restored to reliable service, at what cost and how quickly, taking into account structural fatigue, missing equipment and other limitations. Priority should be given to aircraft with an acceptable remaining service life, suitable avionics and modern radar configurations, available engines and components, as well as a realistic plan for sustained support.

Training and sustainment

Introducing another fighter type will create some challenges for Ukraine: pilot training, maintenance, spare parts, ground equipment, infrastructure and weapons deliveries must be addressed before the aircraft are transferred.

Ukraine has already proved that its pilots and technical personnel can operate Western aircraft under combat conditions. The same model used for the F-16 can be applied to the F-15.

A successful transfer should include aircraft refurbishment, specialized training for pilots and technicians, spare engines, repair components, technical documentation, support equipment and a sustainable supply of compatible air-to-air weapons. It should also include reliable maintenance capabilities outside Ukraine and the ability to return aircraft and components to service quickly, avoiding the maintenance difficulties faced by Ukraine’s F-16 fleet.

Although not insignificant, the cost of this option should be weighed against the destruction, casualties and strategic risk of leaving Ukraine’s airspace inadequately defended. Transferring and sustaining these aircraft would provide Ukraine with the air-defense capacity it needs, improve the conditions for a lasting ceasefire and raise the cost of any Russian decision to resume attacks later.

F-15s for Ukraine: A path to a lasting ceasefire

The Trump administration is seeking to end the war through negotiations. The United States has a direct interest in ensuring that any agreement lasts. Stronger Ukrainian air defenses would reduce Moscow’s expected benefits from resuming attacks and make it less likely that Washington would later become more deeply involved in the conflict.

The United States facilitated the delivery of F-16 fighters from allies to Ukraine, but it has not yet provided fighters from its own stocks. The F-15C/Ds available in storage offer Washington an option worth considering in support of its diplomatic objectives, while helping Ukraine intercept Russian cruise missiles and drones before they take more civilian lives and destroy more critical infrastructure.

If Putin believes that Ukraine’s air defenses will weaken as negotiations continue, he has an incentive to delay them. A reliable path to stronger defenses removes that incentive and reduces the benefits he could gain from resuming attacks after a ceasefire. Both outcomes are consistent with Washington’s stated diplomatic objectives.

The administration should task the Air Force with determining how many F-15C/Ds can be restored, how quickly and at what total cost—including training, spare parts and long-term sustainment. If the aircraft can significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses within a timetable and budget that Washington can support, the United States should provide them.

A Ukraine that is better able to defend its airspace strengthens U.S. security by reducing the risk that Washington will later have to take on a greater role in European defense. It also gives Russia a clearer incentive to negotiate seriously by showing that the United States will not allow Ukraine to lose this war.

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*David Deptula is a retired lieutenant general in the U.S. Air Force

translation: Nick Iliev