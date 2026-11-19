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Two commercial vessels sank in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea within two days. On November 16, the Somali cargo ship BETUL 8 sank, while on November 17 – the Liberian gas carrier GAS HUSKY. In both cases, the crews were rescued, but the cause of the incidents and the perpetrator remain officially unidentified.

BETUL 8 was sailing from the Romanian port of Tulcea to Egypt with around 3,000 tons of wheat. The crew sent a distress signal, and the ship sank approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra. All 12 sailors – eight Turkish and four Azerbaijani citizens – were rescued. Some of them told journalists in Varna that the vessel had been hit by naval drones. Bulgarian authorities, however, have not officially confirmed this version.

A day later, GAS HUSKY sank approximately 50 nautical miles east of Byala. The gas carrier was transporting approximately 3,400 tons of liquefied petroleum gas from Alexandria to the Romanian port of Midia. Its 19-member crew, made up of Filipino citizens, was evacuated and transported to Varna. The captain said that the ship had been hit by four drones. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

What Russian Military Bloggers Claim

Two versions predominate in the Russian information space. Channels such as „Рибар“ and „Операция Z: Военкоры Русской Весны“ portray the attacked vessels as part of a Ukrainian “shadow fleet” or claim that they were carrying military cargo and fuel for Ukraine. These claims are not supported by publicly presented evidence regarding the specific cargoes of BETUL 8 and GAS HUSKY.

Another line promoted by Russian military channels is that the strikes were a Ukrainian provocation. According to this version, the aim is to make Bulgaria and Romania call for a more active NATO presence in the Black Sea, which would expand the conflict. At the same time, some bloggers describe the attacks as a way to disrupt maritime exports from Ukrainian ports.

Russian military blogger Kirill Fedorov says that Moscow could strike NATO aircraft if they begin destroying Russian naval drones near Bulgaria and Romania. Military commentator Vladislav Shurygin speaks of the possibility that Russia could “lock down” the ports of the two countries. These are assessments and threats made by bloggers, not official confirmation of who carried out the attacks.

The Ukrainian Version Points to Russian Drones

Kyiv rejects the claim that Ukrainian forces attacked commercial vessels near Bulgaria. President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “The Ukrainian Defense Forces have not conducted any operations in this area of the sea.” The Ukrainian side claims that the use of Russian naval and aerial drones was established in earlier attacks.

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk described Russian naval drones as a threat to the countries of the Black Sea region. Ukrainian analysts link the strikes to an attempt to endanger routes used for the export of Ukrainian grain and increase transport and insurance costs.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said after the earlier attacks that there was no “solid and unequivocal evidence” to identify a specific country, but that the logic showed the outcome was in Russia’s interest. Moscow denies directing the strikes at civilian vessels and presents the incidents as part of a broader confrontation in the Black Sea.

It has been confirmed that the ships were hit or sank in an area used by commercial shipping and that drones were used in a number of cases. It has not been publicly confirmed whether all the attacks were carried out by the same perpetrator, what the exact type of the devices used was, or whether there was military cargo on board.

Sources: apnews.com