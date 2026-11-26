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The Turkish company Kıraç Galvaniz has signed, through a consortium established in Bulgaria, a contract worth €32,125,000 excluding VAT for the maintenance and repair of road safety systems in Northwestern and Southwestern Bulgaria. Including VAT, the value reaches €38,550,000.

In its announcement to investors, the company said that the contract is for one year and that performance is due to begin on December 1, 2026. Kıraç Galvaniz added that the evaluation of bids for two other public procurement procedures in Bulgaria is ongoing.

Neither the contracting authority under the agreement nor the Bulgarian companies participating in the consortium have been publicly identified. The contract, unit prices and technical documentation for the procurement have also not been published. So far, there has been no public announcement about the deal from the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the Road Infrastructure Agency or “Avtomagistrali” EAD.

RSI demands five answers

The Road Safety Institute is calling on state institutions to clarify who the contracting authority is, who the Turkish company’s Bulgarian partners are, and whether there is a link between the new contract and the Turkish guardrails already delivered and installed on the national road network.

The organization is also asking for the other two public procurement procedures and their value to be identified, as well as for an explanation of when the contract, prices and technical documents will be published. “Our demands concern transparency, legality and the way in which Bulgarian institutions spend public resources and guarantee citizens’ safety,” the RSI said.

The institute claims that three months ago it had already warned who would win the procedure. According to the organization, this happened while information about the contract reached the Bulgarian public through a stock exchange announcement intended for the Turkish company’s investors.

Match with an announced procedure

The new contract matches in value and scope one of the three procedures announced by “Avtomagistrali” in early November under internal rules. It has an estimated value of €32.125 million excluding VAT and covers the Northwestern and Southwestern regions. This match was noted in an article by “Boulevard Bulgaria,” which cited documents from the state-owned company.

The difference is that the description of the previously announced procedure concerns the sale and delivery of restraint systems, without installation, dismantling or other activities related to their use. In Kıraç Galvaniz’s announcement, the contract is presented as maintenance and repair of road safety systems. No Bulgarian institution has publicly confirmed whether this concerns the same procedure.

On November 13, “Boulevard Bulgaria” reported that the three procedures launched by “Avtomagistrali” for all six regions had a combined estimated value of €89.3 million excluding VAT for one year. Applicants had approximately one week to submit bids.

Previous questions about the guardrails

The dispute over the Turkish guardrails began as early as September. The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works stated that the system installed on the Hemus Motorway near “Korenishki Dol” had the required documentation under the European EN 1317 standard and had been tested against an impact from a 38-ton vehicle.

The RSI, however, raised questions about the legal basis, prices and documents related to the delivery and installation. On October 7, the organization explicitly stated that it had no claims against Kıraç Galvaniz and did not dispute the quality of its products. According to the RSI, the questions concern the Bulgarian state and the way in which activities on the national road network are commissioned and accepted.

So far, no deadline has been announced for the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the Road Infrastructure Agency or “Avtomagistrali” to respond to the questions raised. The first date specified in the contract is December 1, when performance of the activities is due to begin.

Sources: bta.bg, boulevardbulgaria.bg, dunavmost.com