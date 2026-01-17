Djokovic not focusing on Grand Slam records

Novak Djokovic said that at this stage of his career, he does not set Grand Slam records as the main goal. At 38 years old, the Serbian tennis legend is convinced that in good health and on the right day he can beat any opponent, but admits that he no longer wants to burden himself with additional pressure, BTA reports. With his 24 Grand Slam titles and a record 10 Australian Open trophies, Djokovic needs one more title to overtake Margaret Court and single-handedly lead the all-time rankings. However, he stressed that he is trying to focus on what has been achieved, rather than on possible future successes.

“There is a lot of talk about the 25th title, but I try to think about what I have already done, not about what can happen“, Djokovic told a press conference at Melbourne Park. “Of course, I would be happy if I get there, but 24 is not a small number. I need to evaluate my career and free myself from unnecessary pressure. Expectations are always there, but I don't think the ultimate thinking of “success or failure“ helps me play better,“ he added.

Last season, Djokovic reached the semifinals of all Grand Slam tournaments, but Yannick Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz stood in his way of new major trophies. To reach his 11th Melbourne title in his 21st appearance in the main draw, he will likely have to deal with one or both of them.

After two decades at the top of world tennis, the Serb admitted that the physical strain makes five-set matches against the youngest stars increasingly challenging. However, he has not lost his confidence.

“When I am healthy and everything is arranged on a day, I believe that I can beat anyone“, said Djokovic. “If I didn't have that confidence, I wouldn't be here. I know that Sinner and Alcaraz are playing at a very high level at the moment, but that doesn't mean that the rest of us don't have a chance. That's why I always believe in myself, especially here“, he added.

Djokovic missed the warm-up tournament in Adelaide because he didn't feel fully ready physically, but he refused to go into details about his condition. He assured that he feels good before his start in Melbourne against Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

The Serb also rejected speculation about the imminent end of his career. According to him, tennis still brings him strong emotions and adrenaline.

“The feeling of going out on the court is almost like an addiction. I am still number 4 in the world and competing at the highest level, so there is no reason for me to think about retirement“, concluded Djokovic, quoted by Reuters.